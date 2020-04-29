GLOBAL PEEK MARKET: 2019 INSIGHTS, STATUS, LATEST AMENDMENTS AND OUTLOOK-2025

Global PEEK Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global PEEK Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global PEEK Market

Global PEEK market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 928.34 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.This rise in market value can be attributed to replacement of conventional materials by PEEK.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in PEEK market are Victrex PLC, Solvay S.A., Evonik, SABIC, Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers Co. Ltd, Celanese Corporation, Zyex Ltd, Quadrant Epp Surlon India Ltd, Prototype & Plastic Mold Co. Inc., Jrlon Inc., J. K. Overseas, Darter Plastics Inc., Caledonian Ferguson Timpson Ltd, Tri-Mack Plastics Manufacturing Corp., A. Schulman

This report studies Global PEEK Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global PEEK Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global PEEK Market By Type (Unfilled, Carbon Filled, Glass Filled), By Application (Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Medical, Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Table Of Contents: Global PEEK Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Market Definition: Global PEEK Market

Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is a thermally stable polymer that is semi-crystalline in nature. It has properties such as high temperature resistance, hydrolysis resistance, self-lubrication, easy processing, and high mechanical strength, due to which it has applications in several industries such as electrical & electronics, aerospace, automotive, oil & gas, medical and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for PEEK in aerospace and automotive industries drives the market growth

Growing demand for high temperature resistance materials act as a driver in the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High Price as compared to conventional materials

Increasing competition from hybrid polymers and composites

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Evonik and Vland signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA). The agreement is built to bring benefits to both the companies with new product developments. Due to this partnership, innovation as well as R&D activities of both the companies will be enhanced.

In April 2017, Victrex plc announced the acquisition of global manufacturer of PEEK based fibres. The acquisition took place between both the companies so as to increase the sales of aerospace, automotive and industrial markets

Competitive Analysis:

Global PEEK market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of PEEK market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

