GLOBAL PROTECTIVE FABRIC MARKET ANALYSIS REPORT BY SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH AND ASSESSMENT TO 2027

Global Protective Fabric Market, By Raw Material (Aramid, PBI, Polyamide, Cotton Fibers, Polyolefin, Polyesters, Others), By Type (Fire & Heat-Resistant, Chemical Resistant, UV Resistant, Ballistic & Mechanical Resistant, Cold Resistant), By End-Use (Building & Construction, Firefighting, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Law Enforcement & Military, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Protective Fabric Market

Global Protective Fabric Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.68 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.04 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing applications of protective fabric in a number of industries.

Key Market Competitors: Global Protective Fabric Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the protective fabric market are TEIJIN LIMITED, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., DowDuPont, 3M, Lorica International, Milliken & Company, Lakeland, Cetriko S.L., Glen Raven Inc., KLOPMAN INTERNATIONAL, Kolon Industries Inc., Shawmut Corporation, CS Hyde Company, Tex Tech Industries, FABRI-TECH COMPONENTS Inc., Mauritzon Inc., William J. Dixon Company Inc., Burlington Safety Lab Inc., APEX MILLS, Jason Mills LLC, Swift Textile Metalizing LLC, and Hi-Tech Products Inc.

Market Definition: Global Protective Fabric Market

Protective fabric is protective and technical textiles whose main objective is to protect against adverse environmental conditions, and mechanical resistance. These fabrics are built for professionals that tackle life-threatening conditions on a daily-basis, like firefighters, law & military enforcement among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing concerns about the safety of workers and other personnel are expected to drive the market growth

Increasing demand from a number of applications from various regions is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of these fabrics is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

High research and innovations cost for the innovations required is also expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Protective Fabric Market

the global protective fabric market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of protective fabric market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

