Global Rich Communication Services Market 2020 by Share, Size, Growth, Statistics, Value, Top Manufacturers, Regions, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Rich Communication Services Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Rich Communication Services market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2522230

Rich Communication Services (RCS) is a communication protocol between mobile-telephone carriers and between phone and carrier, aiming at replacing SMS messages with a text-message system that is richer, provides phonebook polling (for service discovery), and transmit in-call multimedia.

The Asia pacific region is expected to be the major market for rich communication services followed by the Europe region. The growth in Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by countries including the china, India and japan which have witnessed major adoption of this services during forecast period and are hub of large as well as start-ups vendors in the region. These services has high penetration Spain and south Korea and other countries which has incorporated these services such as Germany, Mexico, Argentina, the U.S., France, Brazil, Romania and Colombia

In 2018, the global Rich Communication Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Rich Communication Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Rich Communication Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Acme Packet

Nokia

D2 Technologies

Deutsche Telekom

Genband

Huawei

Infinite Convergence

LG

Mavenir

Metaswitch Networks

Movistar

Neusoft

Summit Tech

Vodafone

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chat

Content sharing

VoIP

IP video call

File transfer

Social presence sharing

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise user

Consumer

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Rich Communication Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Rich Communication Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rich Communication Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-rich-communication-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Rich Communication Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Chat

1.4.3 Content sharing

1.4.4 VoIP

1.4.5 IP video call

1.4.6 File transfer

1.4.7 Social presence sharing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rich Communication Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Enterprise user

1.5.3 Consumer

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Rich Communication Services Market Size

2.2 Rich Communication Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Rich Communication Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Rich Communication Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Rich Communication Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Rich Communication Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Rich Communication Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Rich Communication Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Rich Communication Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Rich Communication Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Rich Communication Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Rich Communication Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Rich Communication Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Rich Communication Services Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Rich Communication Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Rich Communication Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Rich Communication Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Rich Communication Services Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Rich Communication Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Rich Communication Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Rich Communication Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Rich Communication Services Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Rich Communication Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Rich Communication Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Rich Communication Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Rich Communication Services Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Rich Communication Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Rich Communication Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Rich Communication Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Rich Communication Services Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Rich Communication Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Rich Communication Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Rich Communication Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Rich Communication Services Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Rich Communication Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Rich Communication Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Rich Communication Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Rich Communication Services Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Rich Communication Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Rich Communication Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Rich Communication Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Acme Packet

12.1.1 Acme Packet Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Rich Communication Services Introduction

12.1.4 Acme Packet Revenue in Rich Communication Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Acme Packet Recent Development

12.2 Nokia

12.2.1 Nokia Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Rich Communication Services Introduction

12.2.4 Nokia Revenue in Rich Communication Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Nokia Recent Development

12.3 DChapter Two: Technologies

12.3.1 DChapter Two: Technologies Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Rich Communication Services Introduction

12.3.4 DChapter Two: Technologies Revenue in Rich Communication Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 DChapter Two: Technologies Recent Development

12.4 Deutsche Telekom

12.4.1 Deutsche Telekom Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Rich Communication Services Introduction

12.4.4 Deutsche Telekom Revenue in Rich Communication Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Development

12.5 Genband

12.5.1 Genband Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Rich Communication Services Introduction

12.5.4 Genband Revenue in Rich Communication Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Genband Recent Development

12.6 Huawei

12.6.1 Huawei Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Rich Communication Services Introduction

12.6.4 Huawei Revenue in Rich Communication Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.7 Infinite Convergence

12.7.1 Infinite Convergence Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Rich Communication Services Introduction

12.7.4 Infinite Convergence Revenue in Rich Communication Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Infinite Convergence Recent Development

12.8 LG

12.8.1 LG Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Rich Communication Services Introduction

12.8.4 LG Revenue in Rich Communication Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 LG Recent Development

12.9 Mavenir

12.9.1 Mavenir Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Rich Communication Services Introduction

12.9.4 Mavenir Revenue in Rich Communication Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Mavenir Recent Development

12.10 Metaswitch Networks

12.10.1 Metaswitch Networks Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Rich Communication Services Introduction

12.10.4 Metaswitch Networks Revenue in Rich Communication Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Metaswitch Networks Recent Development

12.11 Movistar

12.12 Neusoft

12.13 Summit Tech

12.14 Vodafone

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2522230

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155