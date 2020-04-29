Global Rich Communication Services Market 2020 by Share, Size, Growth, Statistics, Value, Top Manufacturers, Regions, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2025
The Report takes stock of the Rich Communication Services Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Rich Communication Services market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Rich Communication Services (RCS) is a communication protocol between mobile-telephone carriers and between phone and carrier, aiming at replacing SMS messages with a text-message system that is richer, provides phonebook polling (for service discovery), and transmit in-call multimedia.
The Asia pacific region is expected to be the major market for rich communication services followed by the Europe region. The growth in Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by countries including the china, India and japan which have witnessed major adoption of this services during forecast period and are hub of large as well as start-ups vendors in the region. These services has high penetration Spain and south Korea and other countries which has incorporated these services such as Germany, Mexico, Argentina, the U.S., France, Brazil, Romania and Colombia
In 2018, the global Rich Communication Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Rich Communication Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Rich Communication Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Acme Packet
Nokia
D2 Technologies
Deutsche Telekom
Genband
Huawei
Infinite Convergence
LG
Mavenir
Metaswitch Networks
Movistar
Neusoft
Summit Tech
Vodafone
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chat
Content sharing
VoIP
IP video call
File transfer
Social presence sharing
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprise user
Consumer
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Rich Communication Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Rich Communication Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rich Communication Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Rich Communication Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Chat
1.4.3 Content sharing
1.4.4 VoIP
1.4.5 IP video call
1.4.6 File transfer
1.4.7 Social presence sharing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Rich Communication Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Enterprise user
1.5.3 Consumer
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Rich Communication Services Market Size
2.2 Rich Communication Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Rich Communication Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Rich Communication Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Rich Communication Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Rich Communication Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Rich Communication Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Rich Communication Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Rich Communication Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Rich Communication Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Rich Communication Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Rich Communication Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Rich Communication Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Rich Communication Services Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Rich Communication Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Rich Communication Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Rich Communication Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Rich Communication Services Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Rich Communication Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Rich Communication Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Rich Communication Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Rich Communication Services Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Rich Communication Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Rich Communication Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Rich Communication Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Rich Communication Services Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Rich Communication Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Rich Communication Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Rich Communication Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Rich Communication Services Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Rich Communication Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Rich Communication Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Rich Communication Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Rich Communication Services Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Rich Communication Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Rich Communication Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Rich Communication Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Rich Communication Services Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Rich Communication Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Rich Communication Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Rich Communication Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Acme Packet
12.1.1 Acme Packet Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Rich Communication Services Introduction
12.1.4 Acme Packet Revenue in Rich Communication Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Acme Packet Recent Development
12.2 Nokia
12.2.1 Nokia Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Rich Communication Services Introduction
12.2.4 Nokia Revenue in Rich Communication Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Nokia Recent Development
12.3 DChapter Two: Technologies
12.3.1 DChapter Two: Technologies Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Rich Communication Services Introduction
12.3.4 DChapter Two: Technologies Revenue in Rich Communication Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 DChapter Two: Technologies Recent Development
12.4 Deutsche Telekom
12.4.1 Deutsche Telekom Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Rich Communication Services Introduction
12.4.4 Deutsche Telekom Revenue in Rich Communication Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Development
12.5 Genband
12.5.1 Genband Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Rich Communication Services Introduction
12.5.4 Genband Revenue in Rich Communication Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Genband Recent Development
12.6 Huawei
12.6.1 Huawei Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Rich Communication Services Introduction
12.6.4 Huawei Revenue in Rich Communication Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Huawei Recent Development
12.7 Infinite Convergence
12.7.1 Infinite Convergence Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Rich Communication Services Introduction
12.7.4 Infinite Convergence Revenue in Rich Communication Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Infinite Convergence Recent Development
12.8 LG
12.8.1 LG Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Rich Communication Services Introduction
12.8.4 LG Revenue in Rich Communication Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 LG Recent Development
12.9 Mavenir
12.9.1 Mavenir Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Rich Communication Services Introduction
12.9.4 Mavenir Revenue in Rich Communication Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Mavenir Recent Development
12.10 Metaswitch Networks
12.10.1 Metaswitch Networks Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Rich Communication Services Introduction
12.10.4 Metaswitch Networks Revenue in Rich Communication Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Metaswitch Networks Recent Development
12.11 Movistar
12.12 Neusoft
12.13 Summit Tech
12.14 Vodafone
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
