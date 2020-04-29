Global Signaling System 7 (SS7) Market 2020, Report Industry Size, Analysis, Trends, Growth Opportunity, by Product, Company, Region and Forecast Report 2025

The Report takes stock of the Signaling System 7 (SS7) Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Signaling System 7 (SS7) market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

SS7 is a set of telephony signaling protocols that are used to set up most of the world’s public switched telephone network (PSTN) telephone calls. SS7 primarily sets up and tears down telephone calls, but other uses include number translation, prepaid billing mechanisms, local number portability, short message service (SMS), and a variety of mass-market services.

The Asian region offers a huge growth potential for SS7 Signaling Transfer Point due to rapid technological development and existence of a large number of industries. Asian countries are slated to register the highest CAGR of 3.75% over the forecast period, 2016-2022, owing to increase demand in technology and investments by various network operator in the region.

In 2018, the global Signaling System 7 (SS7) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Signaling System 7 (SS7) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Signaling System 7 (SS7) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Dialogic Inc (U.S.)

Ericsson AB (Sweden)

Sonus Networks, Inc (U.S.)

Tieto Oyj (Finland)

NetNumber, Inc (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Mitel Networks (Canada)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Comprises Access Link

Bridge Link

Cross Link

Diagonal Link

Extended Link

Fully Associated Link

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Signaling System 7 (SS7) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Signaling System 7 (SS7) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Signaling System 7 (SS7) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

