Global Smart Grid Wide Area Network (WAN) Market 2020, Report Type, Application, Costs, Demand, Trends, Sales Channel, Revenue, and Investment Opportunities to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Smart Grid Wide Area Network (WAN) Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility.

WAN is the core of an electrical utility network. It supports mission-critical operations and cyber security measures to protect the functioning and operations of the utility. It also works as backhaul infrastructure for substation network applications. WAN must be of high bandwidth fiber optics based communications technologies such as SONET/SDH, WDM/DWDM, satellite/VSAT and microwave technologies. Electric utilities continue to be among the largest users of privately owned and operated wide-area networks for communication.

The global smart grid wide area network market can be segmented into two divisions on the basis of technology: Wired and wireless WAN.

In 2018, the global Smart Grid Wide Area Network (WAN) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Grid Wide Area Network (WAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Cisco Systems

GE Energy

Huawei Technologies

Fujitsu

Elster

Trilliant

Silver Springs Network

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wired WAN

Wireless WAN

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Education

Government

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

