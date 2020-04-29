Global Software Defined Radio Market 2020, Report Types, Pricing Models, Services, Business Revenue, Trends, and Investment Opportunities to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Software Defined Radio Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Software Defined Radio market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

SDR is a wireless communication including transmitter, channel and receiver where all of the signal processing is implemented in software.

Presently, North America and Europe regions are holding the largest market share of Software Defined Radio Market for RFID Application due to the adoption of advance infrastructure.

In 2018, the global Software Defined Radio market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Software Defined Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Defined Radio development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BAE Systems

IndraSistemas

L3 Communications

Raytheon

Rohde & Schwarz

Thales

Rockwell Collins

Northrop Grumman

Harris

Datasoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Transmitter

Receiver

Auxiliary System

Market segment by Application, split into

Defense Industry

Telecom Industry

Manufacturing Plants

Public Safety Vendors

Personal Use

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Software Defined Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Software Defined Radio development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Software Defined Radio are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Software Defined Radio Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Transmitter

1.4.4 Receiver

1.4.5 Auxiliary System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Software Defined Radio Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Defense Industry

1.5.3 Telecom Industry

1.5.4 Manufacturing Plants

1.5.5 Public Safety Vendors

1.5.6 Personal Use

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Software Defined Radio Market Size

2.2 Software Defined Radio Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Software Defined Radio Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Software Defined Radio Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Software Defined Radio Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Software Defined Radio Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Software Defined Radio Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Software Defined Radio Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Software Defined Radio Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Software Defined Radio Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Software Defined Radio Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Software Defined Radio Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Software Defined Radio Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Software Defined Radio Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Software Defined Radio Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Software Defined Radio Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Software Defined Radio Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Software Defined Radio Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Software Defined Radio Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Software Defined Radio Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Software Defined Radio Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Software Defined Radio Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Software Defined Radio Key Players in China

7.3 China Software Defined Radio Market Size by Type

7.4 China Software Defined Radio Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Software Defined Radio Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Software Defined Radio Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Software Defined Radio Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Software Defined Radio Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Software Defined Radio Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Software Defined Radio Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Software Defined Radio Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Software Defined Radio Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Software Defined Radio Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Software Defined Radio Key Players in India

10.3 India Software Defined Radio Market Size by Type

10.4 India Software Defined Radio Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Software Defined Radio Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Software Defined Radio Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Software Defined Radio Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Software Defined Radio Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 BAE Systems

12.1.1 BAE Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Software Defined Radio Introduction

12.1.4 BAE Systems Revenue in Software Defined Radio Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

12.2 IndraSistemas

12.2.1 IndraSistemas Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Software Defined Radio Introduction

12.2.4 IndraSistemas Revenue in Software Defined Radio Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 IndraSistemas Recent Development

12.3 LChapter Three: Communications

12.3.1 LChapter Three: Communications Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Software Defined Radio Introduction

12.3.4 LChapter Three: Communications Revenue in Software Defined Radio Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 LChapter Three: Communications Recent Development

12.4 Raytheon

12.4.1 Raytheon Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Software Defined Radio Introduction

12.4.4 Raytheon Revenue in Software Defined Radio Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Raytheon Recent Development

12.5 Rohde & Schwarz

12.5.1 Rohde & Schwarz Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Software Defined Radio Introduction

12.5.4 Rohde & Schwarz Revenue in Software Defined Radio Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Rohde & Schwarz Recent Development

12.6 Thales

12.6.1 Thales Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Software Defined Radio Introduction

12.6.4 Thales Revenue in Software Defined Radio Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Thales Recent Development

12.7 Rockwell Collins

12.7.1 Rockwell Collins Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Software Defined Radio Introduction

12.7.4 Rockwell Collins Revenue in Software Defined Radio Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Development

12.8 Northrop Grumman

12.8.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Software Defined Radio Introduction

12.8.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Software Defined Radio Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

12.9 Harris

12.9.1 Harris Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Software Defined Radio Introduction

12.9.4 Harris Revenue in Software Defined Radio Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Harris Recent Development

12.10 Datasoft

12.10.1 Datasoft Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Software Defined Radio Introduction

12.10.4 Datasoft Revenue in Software Defined Radio Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Datasoft Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

