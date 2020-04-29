Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market 2020 by Size, Growth Trends, Business Strategy, Opportunities, Sales, Providers, Top Companies, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Storage Area Network (SAN) Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Storage Area Network (SAN) market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

A storage area network (SAN) is a dedicated network that connects servers to storage devices such as disk arrays or tape libraries, providing block level access to shared data storage. Unlike direct attached storage (DAS) that attaches storage devices locally to each server and provides file level access, a SAN allows every server to be physically connected to every storage device via SAN switches. In other words, because storage is externalized, it can be functionally distributed across the organization, performance is not impacted by other network traffic, and storage devices can be clustered together for better scalability and manageability.

Revenue growth of the global storage area network market is predicted to soar in the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2018, the global Storage Area Network (SAN) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Storage Area Network (SAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Storage Area Network (SAN) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Dell

Hitachi Data Systems

Hewlett-Packard Company

NEC

Cisco System

Citrix Systems

Nutanix

DataCore Software

NetApp

Qlogic

Brocade

Siemon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Virtual SAN

Conventional SAN

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and Telecommunication

Government Offices and Education

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defence

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Storage Area Network (SAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Storage Area Network (SAN) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Storage Area Network (SAN) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Virtual SAN

1.4.3 Conventional SAN

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 IT and Telecommunication

1.5.3 Government Offices and Education

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Aerospace and Defence

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size

2.2 Storage Area Network (SAN) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Storage Area Network (SAN) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Storage Area Network (SAN) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Storage Area Network (SAN) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Storage Area Network (SAN) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Storage Area Network (SAN) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Storage Area Network (SAN) Key Players in China

7.3 China Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Storage Area Network (SAN) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Storage Area Network (SAN) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Storage Area Network (SAN) Key Players in India

10.3 India Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Storage Area Network (SAN) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Storage Area Network (SAN) Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Storage Area Network (SAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Dell

12.2.1 Dell Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Storage Area Network (SAN) Introduction

12.2.4 Dell Revenue in Storage Area Network (SAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Dell Recent Development

12.3 Hitachi Data Systems

12.3.1 Hitachi Data Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Storage Area Network (SAN) Introduction

12.3.4 Hitachi Data Systems Revenue in Storage Area Network (SAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Hitachi Data Systems Recent Development

12.4 Hewlett-Packard Company

12.4.1 Hewlett-Packard Company Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Storage Area Network (SAN) Introduction

12.4.4 Hewlett-Packard Company Revenue in Storage Area Network (SAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Hewlett-Packard Company Recent Development

12.5 NEC

12.5.1 NEC Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Storage Area Network (SAN) Introduction

12.5.4 NEC Revenue in Storage Area Network (SAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 NEC Recent Development

12.6 Cisco System

12.6.1 Cisco System Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Storage Area Network (SAN) Introduction

12.6.4 Cisco System Revenue in Storage Area Network (SAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Cisco System Recent Development

12.7 Citrix Systems

12.7.1 Citrix Systems Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Storage Area Network (SAN) Introduction

12.7.4 Citrix Systems Revenue in Storage Area Network (SAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Citrix Systems Recent Development

12.8 Nutanix

12.8.1 Nutanix Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Storage Area Network (SAN) Introduction

12.8.4 Nutanix Revenue in Storage Area Network (SAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Nutanix Recent Development

12.9 DataCore Software

12.9.1 DataCore Software Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Storage Area Network (SAN) Introduction

12.9.4 DataCore Software Revenue in Storage Area Network (SAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 DataCore Software Recent Development

12.10 NetApp

12.10.1 NetApp Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Storage Area Network (SAN) Introduction

12.10.4 NetApp Revenue in Storage Area Network (SAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 NetApp Recent Development

12.11 Qlogic

12.12 Brocade

12.13 Siemon

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

