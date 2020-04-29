Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market 2020 by Size, Growth Trends, Business Strategy, Opportunities, Sales, Providers, Top Companies, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2025
The Report takes stock of the Storage Area Network (SAN) Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Storage Area Network (SAN) market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
A storage area network (SAN) is a dedicated network that connects servers to storage devices such as disk arrays or tape libraries, providing block level access to shared data storage. Unlike direct attached storage (DAS) that attaches storage devices locally to each server and provides file level access, a SAN allows every server to be physically connected to every storage device via SAN switches. In other words, because storage is externalized, it can be functionally distributed across the organization, performance is not impacted by other network traffic, and storage devices can be clustered together for better scalability and manageability.
Revenue growth of the global storage area network market is predicted to soar in the Asia-Pacific region.
In 2018, the global Storage Area Network (SAN) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Storage Area Network (SAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Storage Area Network (SAN) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Dell
Hitachi Data Systems
Hewlett-Packard Company
NEC
Cisco System
Citrix Systems
Nutanix
DataCore Software
NetApp
Qlogic
Brocade
Siemon
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Virtual SAN
Conventional SAN
Market segment by Application, split into
IT and Telecommunication
Government Offices and Education
Healthcare
Aerospace and Defence
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Storage Area Network (SAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Storage Area Network (SAN) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Storage Area Network (SAN) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
