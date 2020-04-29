Global Structured Cabling Market 2020 by Services & Solutions, Demand, Revenue, Manufacturers, Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts 2025

The Report takes stock of the Structured Cabling Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Structured Cabling market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Structured cabling is the design and installation of a cabling system that will support multiple hardware uses and be suitable for today’s needs and those of the future.

Structured cabling design and installation is governed by a set of standards that specify wiring data centers, offices and apartment buildings for data or voice communications using various kinds of cable, most commonly category 5e (Cat 5e), category 6 (Cat 6), and fiber optic cabling and modular connectors.

In 2018, the global Structured Cabling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Structured Cabling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Structured Cabling development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Commscope Holding

Nexans

Panduit

Legrand

Corning

Belden

ABB

Furukawa Electric

Schneider Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Copper Cable

Fiber Cable

Copper Components

Fiber Components

Market segment by Application, split into

Data Center

Lan

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Structured Cabling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Structured Cabling development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Structured Cabling are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Structured Cabling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Copper Cable

1.4.3 Fiber Cable

1.4.4 Copper Components

1.4.5 Fiber Components

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Structured Cabling Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Data Center

1.5.3 Lan

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Structured Cabling Market Size

2.2 Structured Cabling Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Structured Cabling Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Structured Cabling Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Structured Cabling Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Structured Cabling Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Structured Cabling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Structured Cabling Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Structured Cabling Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Structured Cabling Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Structured Cabling Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Structured Cabling Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Structured Cabling Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Structured Cabling Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Structured Cabling Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Structured Cabling Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Structured Cabling Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Structured Cabling Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Structured Cabling Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Structured Cabling Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Structured Cabling Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Structured Cabling Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Structured Cabling Key Players in China

7.3 China Structured Cabling Market Size by Type

7.4 China Structured Cabling Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Structured Cabling Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Structured Cabling Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Structured Cabling Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Structured Cabling Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Structured Cabling Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Structured Cabling Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Structured Cabling Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Structured Cabling Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Structured Cabling Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Structured Cabling Key Players in India

10.3 India Structured Cabling Market Size by Type

10.4 India Structured Cabling Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Structured Cabling Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Structured Cabling Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Structured Cabling Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Structured Cabling Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Commscope Holding

12.1.1 Commscope Holding Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Structured Cabling Introduction

12.1.4 Commscope Holding Revenue in Structured Cabling Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Commscope Holding Recent Development

12.2 Nexans

12.2.1 Nexans Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Structured Cabling Introduction

12.2.4 Nexans Revenue in Structured Cabling Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Nexans Recent Development

12.3 Panduit

12.3.1 Panduit Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Structured Cabling Introduction

12.3.4 Panduit Revenue in Structured Cabling Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Panduit Recent Development

12.4 Legrand

12.4.1 Legrand Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Structured Cabling Introduction

12.4.4 Legrand Revenue in Structured Cabling Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Legrand Recent Development

12.5 Corning

12.5.1 Corning Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Structured Cabling Introduction

12.5.4 Corning Revenue in Structured Cabling Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Corning Recent Development

12.6 Belden

12.6.1 Belden Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Structured Cabling Introduction

12.6.4 Belden Revenue in Structured Cabling Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Belden Recent Development

12.7 ABB

12.7.1 ABB Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Structured Cabling Introduction

12.7.4 ABB Revenue in Structured Cabling Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 ABB Recent Development

12.8 Furukawa Electric

12.8.1 Furukawa Electric Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Structured Cabling Introduction

12.8.4 Furukawa Electric Revenue in Structured Cabling Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Furukawa Electric Recent Development

12.9 Schneider Electric

12.9.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Structured Cabling Introduction

12.9.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Structured Cabling Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

