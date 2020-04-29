Global Structured Cabling Market 2020 by Services & Solutions, Demand, Revenue, Manufacturers, Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts 2025
The Report takes stock of the Structured Cabling Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Structured Cabling market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Structured cabling is the design and installation of a cabling system that will support multiple hardware uses and be suitable for today’s needs and those of the future.
Structured cabling design and installation is governed by a set of standards that specify wiring data centers, offices and apartment buildings for data or voice communications using various kinds of cable, most commonly category 5e (Cat 5e), category 6 (Cat 6), and fiber optic cabling and modular connectors.
In 2018, the global Structured Cabling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Structured Cabling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Structured Cabling development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Commscope Holding
Nexans
Panduit
Legrand
Corning
Belden
ABB
Furukawa Electric
Schneider Electric
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Copper Cable
Fiber Cable
Copper Components
Fiber Components
Market segment by Application, split into
Data Center
Lan
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Structured Cabling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Structured Cabling development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Structured Cabling are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
