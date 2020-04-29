Global Tactical Data Link Market 2020 by Solutions, Processes, Contributors, Applications, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Tactical Data Link Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Tactical Data Link market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

A tactical data link (TDL) uses a data link standard in order to provide communication via radio waves or cable used by the U.S. armed forces and NATO nations. All military C3 systems use standardized TDL to transmit, relay and receive tactical data.

Demand for improved interoperability among military forces and increased geopolitical tensions and security threats are key factors expected to drive the tactical data link market during the forecast period. The market has been segmented based on application, platform, component and region.

In 2018, the global Tactical Data Link market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Tactical Data Link status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tactical Data Link development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bae Systems

General Dynamics

L3 Technologies

Leonardo

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Saab AB

Tactical Communications

Viasat

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Air-based

Rotary Wing

Fixed Wing

UAV

Sea-based

Ships

Unmanned Systems

Submarines

Land-based

Ground Control Station

Market segment by Application, split into

Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR)

Radio Communication

Command and Control (C2)

Electronic Warfare (EW)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Tactical Data Link status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Tactical Data Link development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tactical Data Link are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

