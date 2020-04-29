Global Telecom API Market 2020 by Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Statistics and Development Status to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Telecom API Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Telecom API market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

An API is a set of standard software functions an application can use. Telecom API’s enable a third party company to access data/information from a telecom network operators for purposes of application support and more specifically the delivery of Value-added Service (VAS) applications.

Improving telecom API user experience, monetization of telecom operator services, rising demand for advanced telecom services over the internet and increasing adoption of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) devices among end-users are some of the major driving factors of the telecom API market.

In 2018, the global Telecom API market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Telecom API status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom API development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Vodafone

Twillo

Alcatel-Lucent

AT&T

Telefonica

Apigee

Orange

Verizon

Nexmo

Fortumo

Locationsmart

Tropo

Aspect Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SMS, MMS, and RCS API

WebRTC API

Payment API

Content Delivery API

ID/SSO and subscriber API

IVR/voice store and voice control API

M2M and IoT API

Location API

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise developer

Internal developer

Partner developer

Long tail developer

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telecom API status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telecom API development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom API are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Telecom API Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 SMS, MMS, and RCS API

1.4.3 WebRTC API

1.4.4 Payment API

1.4.5 Content Delivery API

1.4.6 ID/SSO and subscriber API

1.4.7 IVR/voice store and voice control API

1.4.8 M2M and IoT API

1.4.9 Location API

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telecom API Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Enterprise developer

1.5.3 Internal developer

1.5.4 Partner developer

1.5.5 Long tail developer

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Telecom API Market Size

2.2 Telecom API Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telecom API Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Telecom API Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Telecom API Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Telecom API Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Telecom API Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Telecom API Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Telecom API Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Telecom API Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Telecom API Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Telecom API Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Telecom API Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Telecom API Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Telecom API Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Telecom API Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Telecom API Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Telecom API Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Telecom API Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Telecom API Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Telecom API Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Telecom API Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Telecom API Key Players in China

7.3 China Telecom API Market Size by Type

7.4 China Telecom API Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Telecom API Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Telecom API Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Telecom API Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Telecom API Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Telecom API Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Telecom API Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Telecom API Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Telecom API Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Telecom API Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Telecom API Key Players in India

10.3 India Telecom API Market Size by Type

10.4 India Telecom API Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Telecom API Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Telecom API Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Telecom API Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Telecom API Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Vodafone

12.1.1 Vodafone Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Telecom API Introduction

12.1.4 Vodafone Revenue in Telecom API Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Vodafone Recent Development

12.2 Twillo

12.2.1 Twillo Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Telecom API Introduction

12.2.4 Twillo Revenue in Telecom API Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Twillo Recent Development

12.3 Alcatel-Lucent

12.3.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Telecom API Introduction

12.3.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Telecom API Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

12.4 AT&T

12.4.1 AT&T Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Telecom API Introduction

12.4.4 AT&T Revenue in Telecom API Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.5 Telefonica

12.5.1 Telefonica Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Telecom API Introduction

12.5.4 Telefonica Revenue in Telecom API Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Telefonica Recent Development

12.6 Apigee

12.6.1 Apigee Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Telecom API Introduction

12.6.4 Apigee Revenue in Telecom API Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Apigee Recent Development

12.7 Orange

12.7.1 Orange Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Telecom API Introduction

12.7.4 Orange Revenue in Telecom API Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Orange Recent Development

12.8 Verizon

12.8.1 Verizon Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Telecom API Introduction

12.8.4 Verizon Revenue in Telecom API Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Verizon Recent Development

12.9 Nexmo

12.9.1 Nexmo Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Telecom API Introduction

12.9.4 Nexmo Revenue in Telecom API Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Nexmo Recent Development

12.10 Fortumo

12.10.1 Fortumo Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Telecom API Introduction

12.10.4 Fortumo Revenue in Telecom API Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Fortumo Recent Development

12.11 Locationsmart

12.12 Tropo

12.13 Aspect Software

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

