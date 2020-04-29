Global Telematics Market 2020 by Current Trends, Recent Development, Key Manufacturer, Applications, Specifications, Segmentations, Growth, Revenue and Forecast 2025
The Report takes stock of the Telematics Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Telematics market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Telematics is an interdisciplinary field that encompasses telecommunications, vehicular technologies, road transportation, road safety, electrical engineering and computer science.
The global commercial telematics market is driven by increased market penetration of smart phones, lowered connectivity cost, availability of high speed internet technologies such as LTE, greater governmental mandate in terms of safety compliance mandates, road infrastructure constraints, and driver monitoring etc.
In 2018, the global Telematics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telematics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
OCTO Telematics
AirIQ
Mix Telematics
WEX
Masternaut
TomTom
GeoTab
AT&T
Cisco Systems
Systems and Technology
LG Electronics
Bosch
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Automotive OEM
After Market
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Insurance
Healthcare
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Telematics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telematics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Telematics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Automotive OEM
1.4.3 After Market
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Telematics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Insurance
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Telematics Market Size
2.2 Telematics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Telematics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Telematics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Telematics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Telematics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Telematics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Telematics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Telematics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Telematics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Telematics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Telematics Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Telematics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Telematics Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Telematics Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Telematics Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Telematics Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Telematics Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Telematics Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Telematics Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Telematics Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Telematics Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Telematics Key Players in China
7.3 China Telematics Market Size by Type
7.4 China Telematics Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Telematics Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Telematics Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Telematics Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Telematics Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Telematics Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Telematics Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Telematics Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Telematics Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Telematics Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Telematics Key Players in India
10.3 India Telematics Market Size by Type
10.4 India Telematics Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Telematics Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Telematics Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Telematics Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Telematics Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 OCTO Telematics
12.1.1 OCTO Telematics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Telematics Introduction
12.1.4 OCTO Telematics Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 OCTO Telematics Recent Development
12.2 AirIQ
12.2.1 AirIQ Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Telematics Introduction
12.2.4 AirIQ Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 AirIQ Recent Development
12.3 Mix Telematics
12.3.1 Mix Telematics Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Telematics Introduction
12.3.4 Mix Telematics Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Mix Telematics Recent Development
12.4 WEX
12.4.1 WEX Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Telematics Introduction
12.4.4 WEX Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 WEX Recent Development
12.5 Masternaut
12.5.1 Masternaut Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Telematics Introduction
12.5.4 Masternaut Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Masternaut Recent Development
12.6 TomTom
12.6.1 TomTom Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Telematics Introduction
12.6.4 TomTom Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 TomTom Recent Development
12.7 GeoTab
12.7.1 GeoTab Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Telematics Introduction
12.7.4 GeoTab Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 GeoTab Recent Development
12.8 AT&T
12.8.1 AT&T Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Telematics Introduction
12.8.4 AT&T Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.9 Cisco Systems
12.9.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Telematics Introduction
12.9.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.10 Google
12.10.1 Google Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Telematics Introduction
12.10.4 Google Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Google Recent Development
12.11 Systems and Technology
12.12 LG Electronics
12.13 Bosch
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
