Global Telematics Market 2020 by Current Trends, Recent Development, Key Manufacturer, Applications, Specifications, Segmentations, Growth, Revenue and Forecast 2025

The Report takes stock of the Telematics Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Telematics market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Telematics is an interdisciplinary field that encompasses telecommunications, vehicular technologies, road transportation, road safety, electrical engineering and computer science.

The global commercial telematics market is driven by increased market penetration of smart phones, lowered connectivity cost, availability of high speed internet technologies such as LTE, greater governmental mandate in terms of safety compliance mandates, road infrastructure constraints, and driver monitoring etc.

In 2018, the global Telematics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telematics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

OCTO Telematics

AirIQ

Mix Telematics

WEX

Masternaut

TomTom

GeoTab

AT&T

Cisco Systems

Google

Systems and Technology

LG Electronics

Bosch

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Automotive OEM

After Market

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Insurance

Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telematics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telematics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Telematics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Automotive OEM

1.4.3 After Market

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telematics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Insurance

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Telematics Market Size

2.2 Telematics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telematics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Telematics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Telematics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Telematics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Telematics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Telematics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Telematics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Telematics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Telematics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Telematics Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Telematics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Telematics Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Telematics Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Telematics Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Telematics Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Telematics Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Telematics Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Telematics Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Telematics Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Telematics Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Telematics Key Players in China

7.3 China Telematics Market Size by Type

7.4 China Telematics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Telematics Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Telematics Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Telematics Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Telematics Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Telematics Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Telematics Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Telematics Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Telematics Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Telematics Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Telematics Key Players in India

10.3 India Telematics Market Size by Type

10.4 India Telematics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Telematics Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Telematics Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Telematics Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Telematics Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 OCTO Telematics

12.1.1 OCTO Telematics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Telematics Introduction

12.1.4 OCTO Telematics Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 OCTO Telematics Recent Development

12.2 AirIQ

12.2.1 AirIQ Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Telematics Introduction

12.2.4 AirIQ Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 AirIQ Recent Development

12.3 Mix Telematics

12.3.1 Mix Telematics Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Telematics Introduction

12.3.4 Mix Telematics Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Mix Telematics Recent Development

12.4 WEX

12.4.1 WEX Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Telematics Introduction

12.4.4 WEX Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 WEX Recent Development

12.5 Masternaut

12.5.1 Masternaut Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Telematics Introduction

12.5.4 Masternaut Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Masternaut Recent Development

12.6 TomTom

12.6.1 TomTom Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Telematics Introduction

12.6.4 TomTom Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 TomTom Recent Development

12.7 GeoTab

12.7.1 GeoTab Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Telematics Introduction

12.7.4 GeoTab Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 GeoTab Recent Development

12.8 AT&T

12.8.1 AT&T Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Telematics Introduction

12.8.4 AT&T Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.9 Cisco Systems

12.9.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Telematics Introduction

12.9.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.10 Google

12.10.1 Google Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Telematics Introduction

12.10.4 Google Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Google Recent Development

12.11 Systems and Technology

12.12 LG Electronics

12.13 Bosch

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

