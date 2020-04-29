Gluten Free Food Market 2020 Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2025

This report provides a detailed analysis of gluten free food market size provides an extensive analysis of the types, distribution channel, application, and meal patterns of gluten free foods across key geographies. Global gluten free food market report provides a detailed analysis of the current and projected market size and projections for the period from 2015 to 2025, with 2018 being the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast duration. The market competition has been analyzed based on the wide-ranging value chain of the food and beverages market and economic trends that help to increase the growth in different geographies. This report also covers company profiles of the leading global and local regional player with prominent position in the market competition.

The global gluten free food market is currently witnessing a steady growth, and projected to rise with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2025, with the market to reach a revenue of USD 6.43 billion by 2025. Increase in the number of celiac disease patients has urged the people to adapt a gluten free diet. Advent of high standards of living and healthy lifestyles, and compromised work life balance are the factors expected to up thrust the market growth.

Based on the type of products, the bakery products & confectionary segment held a revenue of USD 2.74 Bn in 2018 and is further expected to rise with a CAGR of over 9% from 2019 to 2025. This segment is expected to bolster mainly in the Europe, as breads and other bakery items are a part of their staple diet, and people suffering with celiac disease will consume the gluten free bakery products. Additionally, the snacks items in the gluten free segment are also on a high rise as they provide value for money with adding on healthy meal options. Moreover, the cereals and snacks segment will also boom the market growth as most people following healthy and active lifestyle prefer to choose cereals as their breakfast option.

Among the application segment, hotels & restaurants held a volume share of over 67% in 2019 and expected to rise with a significant CAGR by 2025. Rapid growth of middle class population and rapid disposable incomes, especially in the Asia Pacific is expected to provide to bolster the growth of the aforementioned industries and in turn gluten free foods demand. However, ambiguity of the gluten free diet and high costs associated with different products are expected to restrain the market growth.

The gluten free food market in North America and Europe is gaining traction as these are the major economies on the globe. Increasing gluten free restaurants, custom tailored gluten free dishes, and the provisions of labelling are poised to increase the growth for gluten free foods. Asia Pacific has the highest number of people suffering from celiac disease currently. Moreover, Australia is also a good producer of gluten free foods, which also exports its products to Europe & North America. Asia Pacific continues to witness a fast-paced growth and this region held for CAGR of more than 10%.

Key players in the gluten free food market are moving towards alliance, especially in Western Markets. Successful partnerships help gluten free foods manufacturers grasp growth opportunities in untouched regions, progress and expand their product portfolio and achieve economies of scale. Some of the leading players operating in the gluten free food market include Dr. SchärAG,/SPA The Kraft Heinz Company, Nestle, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, , Goldbelly, Inc, Pinnacle Foods Group LLC, Forno d Asolo, Hero Group, and Enjoy Life Foods.

Key segments of the global gluten free food market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Cereals & snacks

Bakery & confectionary products

Pizzas & pastas

Dairy products

Condiments & spices

Meat, fish,& poultry

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Educational institutions/schools

Hotels & restaurants

Others

Distribution Channel Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Retail Stores/convenience stores

Specialty stores

Online portals

Meal Type Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Breakfast

Lunch

Dinner

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

What does the report include?

The study on the global gluten free food market covers key dynamic factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their penetration across geographies

Additionally, the global market has been comprehensively studied using value chain analysis, regulatory scenario analysis, and Porter’s five forces model

The study covers market estimates segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, meal type, and geography. Moreover, the study also provides gluten free food penetration among key geographies.

Market sizes and forecast have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments. Gluten free food market study also includes the profiles of key companies operating in the market with a significant global, regional and local presence

