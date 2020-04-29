Green Concrete market Growth Study 2019: Key Players are LafargeHolcim, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V

The report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Green Concrete market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. Exceptional problems require exceptional people to solve, while exceptional people are invariably drawn towards solving exceptional problems and with this belief DBMR team works with industry analysts, consultants and domain experts, leveraging their global experience, helping to deliver excellence in all assignments that are undertaken.

Global Green Concrete Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 21.35 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 43.64 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key vendors operating in the market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in Green Concrete market are LafargeHolcim, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION, EcoChem, Solidia Technologies, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Kiran Global Chem Limited, Dow, Ecogreen Energy, RPM International Inc., BASF SE, CEMEX Colombia SA, Pidilite Industries Ltd., MAPEI S.p.A., CHRYSO SAS, CICO Group.

Segmentation: Global Green Concrete Market

By Product Granulated Blast Furnace Slag Flyash Based Recycled Aggregates Others

By Application Commercial Residential Industrial

By Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for roads, houses, water retention structure, tunnel and bridges act as a driver for the growth of green concrete market

Rapid urbanization and industrialization also help in the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in the prices of crude oil and unavailability of raw materials hinder the growth of the market

Higher cost of green concrete as compared to conventional products is the major restraint for the market growth

