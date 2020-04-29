Hospital Supplies: Global Markets to 2023
Summary
The global hospital supply market was worth nearly REDACTED in 2017. The market is expected to increase at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Growth in this market is being fueled by a worldwide increase in hospital-acquired infections (HAI), aging populations and the growing incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases that lead to hospitalization. However, the market is restrained due to factors such as the highly competitive market, pricing pressure and the increasing trend of home healthcare.
In 2017, disposable hospital supplies captured a highest market share of about REDACTED, followed by syringes and needles (REDACTED), operating room equipment and sterilization equipment (REDACTED and REDACTED respectively). An increasing preference for single-use products to avoid HAIs and other complications provides a great scope for the use of disposable hospital supplies and drives market growth in this segment.
Get Free Sample Copy of This [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/HnM/hospital-supplies-global-market/QBI-BCC-HnM-582381
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Primary Research
Secondary Research
Methodology
Market Estimate
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Definitions
Hospital Supplies
Disposable Hospital Supplies
Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment
Operating Room Equipment
Patient Examination Devices
Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment
Syringes and Needles
Purchase Full Research [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/HnM/hospital-supplies-global-market/QBI-BCC-HnM-582381/
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Increasing Hospital-Acquired Infections and Need for Advanced Hospital Infrastructure
Aging World: Increasing Need for Hospitalization and Surgeries
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
Increase in Government Expenditures for Healthcare
Market Restraints
Competitive Market Creating Price Pressure and Market Challenges
Growing Trends Toward Home Healthcare
Macroeconomic Factors
Increasing Market Share of Non-Branded Hospital Supplies