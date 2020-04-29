Neuromorphic Chips: Boosting AI at the Edge
Summary
It’s 2020, and we are very much familiar with the word “AI”. Though currently, AI is in its nascent stage and still far ways to go, numerous factors like the threat of huge data stores in data centers and dependency on internet availability have started budding up with AI applications. Hence edge computing has come into the picture to boost AI capabilities through its independent intelligent hardware functions.
AI hardware can act upon their own and come up with analytical output just at the edge of every functional devices. To power up this AI capability at the edge; tech giants like Intel Corp, BrainChip Holdings Ltd., Samsung, Qualcomm, IBM, and others are developing brain chips with neuromorphic computing technology. The design of a brain chip or neuromorphic chip is inspired by the neural networks of the human brain where each node and spikes can communicate with each other to stimulate AI output. A neuromorphic chip functions with sensory networks, high-speed data interfaces, inbuilt ethernet, neuron fabrics and embedded data-to-spike converters.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Neuromorphic Chips: Boosting AI at the Edge
Introduction
Reasons for Doing This Report
Intended Audience
History
Future Market Outlook
The Emerging Technology of Edge Computing
New Players Entering the Market for the Development of AI Hardware
Need for Creating an Efficient Platform to Run Heavy AI Algorithms
Future Applications of Neuromorphic Chips
Automotive
Aerospace and Defense
Smart Electronics and Gadgets
Market Potential
Patent Analysis
Neuromorphic Chip Producers
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD.
INTEL CORP.
IBM CORP.
SAMSUNG ADVANCED INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Chapter 2 References
List of figures: List of Tables
Table 1 : Global AI Hardware Market, by Region, Through 2024
Table 2 : Global Patent Applications and Patents Granted on Neuromorphic Chips, by Company, 2013-2019
List of tables: List of Figures
Figure 1 : Configuration of Neuromorphic Chip
Figure 2 : Global AI Hardware Market, by Region, 2018-2024
Figure 3 : Akida Development Environment, by BrainChip Holdings Ltd.
