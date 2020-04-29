Oral Care Products and Other Dental Consumables Market 2020 Global Industry Outlook, Demand, Key Manufacturers and 2027 Forecasts Report

Oral Care Products and Other Dental Consumables Market analysis report really acts as a backbone for every business that aspires to thrive in the market. Competitive analysis carried out in this Oral Care Products and Other Dental Consumables Market report gives a clear-cut idea about the moves of the key players in the market such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. All the statistical data including facts and figures that are included in this industry report is represented by using several charts, graphs or tables. This first-class Oral Care Products and Other Dental Consumables Market analysis report has been built by skilful and experienced team players who work hard to achieve an absolute growth and success in the business.



Key Market Competitors:

Few Of The Major Market Competitors Currently Working In The Oral Care Products and Other Dental Consumables Market Are 3M, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dabur.com, Dr. Fresh Inc., GC Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Ivoclar Vivadent, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Kao Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Household & Health Care Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Procter & Gamble., Ranir, Sunstar Suisse S.A., supersmile., Himalaya Herbal Healthcare Ultradent Products Inc., Unilever, Young Innovations, Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., among others.

Global Oral Care Products and Other Dental Consumables Market Overview: Oral care products and other dental consumables are made up of a number of products that are used for dental damage. Fluoride, teeth whiteners, restorative materials, printers and dental sealants are included in oral care goods and other dental consumables. Other products are included in dental consumables, such as orthodontic tubes, ties, tops and other biomaterials. In 2013, it is anticipated that 17 million dental hygienists will be affected in the Netherlands by dental infection.

Market Drivers

Growing elderly population is driving the growth of the market

The increased incidence of dental and other periodontal diseases is driving market growth

Increasing awareness of oral hygiene and fresh food boosts the growth of the market

Growing and improved dental tourism and per capita sales add to increasing health expenditure on the dental industry

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2016, Dentsply Sirona, the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technology has signed a supply agreement with Kitron. As a result, it is expanding its portfolio of key suppliers to further encourage innovation and dentistry. In terms of quality, distribution and competitive pricing, Kitron will improve the company’s supply chain and further expand their expertise in the field of electronic products.

In February 2016, Egalet Corporation announced its collaborative agreement with Septodont, Inc., a dedicated company for the provision of innovative pharmaceutical products for the dental profession. Under this agreement; Septodont will only support the use of its specialized sales force by SPRIX (ketorolac tromethamine) Nasal Spray for dentists in the United States. Under the conditions of this deal, Egalet must pay an annual licensing fee, earn a marketing incentive and share profits on net sales of SPRIX with the dentists in the United States.

Segmentation: North America Oral Care Products and Other Dental Consumables Market

Oral Care Products and Other Dental Consumables Market By Product (Dental Restoration Products, Dental Restoration Materials), By Distribution Channel (Consumer Stores Market, Dental Dispensaries Market, Retail Pharmacies Market, Online Distribution Market), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Oral Care Products and Other Dental Consumables Market. It highlights the latest product launches and recent innovations in the market and states their impact on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.

