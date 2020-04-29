Potato Starch Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights | AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, AKV Langholt, ALOJA-STARKELSEN, Avebe, Cargill, Incorporated, Emsland Group,

Global Potato Starch Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4795.50 Million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6690.25 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, AKV Langholt, ALOJA-STARKELSEN, Avebe, Cargill, Incorporated, Emsland Group, Finnamyl Ltd, Ingredion, MANITOBA STARCH PRODUCTS, Novidon, PEPEES Group, PPZ Trzemeszno Sp, Roquette, Siddharth Starch Pvt. Ltd., Tereos.

Potato Starch is primarily use for textile sizing. It provides a unique texture which works as a gelling agent to replace materials such as gelatin and regular starch. It can be obtained from corn and other raw materials such as tapioca, rice, barley and wheat. It is applicable in the food sector for preparing soups, bakery products, and meat products. It is often used as a thickening agent for the preparation of sauces, soups and stews. It offers health benefits which regulate blood sugar level and absorb carcinogenic and toxic compounds.

Market Drivers:

Increase in the consumption of convenience food across the globe.

Increase in the paper consumption across the world.

Market Restraint:

Price volatility of crop due to climate changes.

Segmentation: Global Potato Starch Market

By Type Sweeteners Native Modified

By Distribution Indirect Direct

By Nature Organic Conventional

By End-user Food industry Textile industry paper industry Pharmaceuticals Personal care Others

By Geography North America Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Potato Starch market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Potato Starch market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Potato Starch players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Potato Starch with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Potato Starch submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

