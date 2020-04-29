Ride Sharing Market Astonishing Growth : Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft, DiDi, Grab, Gett, Ola Cabs, BlaBlaCar, Lime, Hertfordshire, Robert Bosch GmbH
The Global ride sharing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% by 2028 to reach USD 15.10 billion by 2028.Increasing smartphone and internet penetration, increase in cost of vehicle ownership and stringent Co2 reduction targets are some of the market drivers of this market.
The major players in ride sharing market are Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft, DiDi, Grab, Gett, Ola Cabs, BlaBlaCar, Lime, Hertfordshire, Robert Bosch GmbH, Ford Motor Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, GoGet, Easy Taxi, IBM, General Motors, Taxify, TomTom, Toyota
The global ride sharing market is primarily driven by the inability to own a vehicle predominantly among mid- and lower-income group population. Asia Pacific and Latin America account for a significantly lower number of vehicles per 1000 persons. Ride-sharing offers the users a sense of owning a vehicle at a much lower cost than owning one
The Market is segmented based on Business Model
P2P, B2C, B2B
The Market is segmented based on Type
E-hailing, Station based, Car Sharing, Rental
The Market is segmented based on Service
Information, Payment, Navigation
MAJOR POINTS
FROM TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summaries
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
4 Ride Sharing Production by Regions
5 Ride Sharing Consumption by Regions
6 Market Size by Type
8 Manufacturers Profiles
9 Production Forecasts
10 Consumption Forecast
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
Main Aspects covered in the Report
- Overview of the Ride Sharing market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
- 2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2028 market forecast
- Geographical analysis including major countries
- Overview the product type market including development
- Overview the end-user market including development
