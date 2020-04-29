Ride Sharing Market Astonishing Growth : Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft, DiDi, Grab, Gett, Ola Cabs, BlaBlaCar, Lime, Hertfordshire, Robert Bosch GmbH

Ride Sharing Market research report provides data and information about the scenario of Ride Sharing industry which makes it easy to be ahead of the competition in today’s speedily altering business environment. Adopting such Ride Sharing Market research report is always beneficial for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale, for marketing its products or services. This Ride Sharing Market research report answers many critical business questions and challenges related to Ride Sharing industry and prove to be a go-to solution. Ride Sharing Market report is a client-centric, leading edge and trustworthy which is formulated with the experience of skilful, enthusiastic and innovative team.

The Global ride sharing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% by 2028 to reach USD 15.10 billion by 2028.Increasing smartphone and internet penetration, increase in cost of vehicle ownership and stringent Co2 reduction targets are some of the market drivers of this market.

The major players in ride sharing market are Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft, DiDi, Grab, Gett, Ola Cabs, BlaBlaCar, Lime, Hertfordshire, Robert Bosch GmbH, Ford Motor Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, GoGet, Easy Taxi, IBM, General Motors, Taxify, TomTom, Toyota

The global ride sharing market is primarily driven by the inability to own a vehicle predominantly among mid- and lower-income group population. Asia Pacific and Latin America account for a significantly lower number of vehicles per 1000 persons. Ride-sharing offers the users a sense of owning a vehicle at a much lower cost than owning one

The Market is segmented based on Business Model

P2P, B2C, B2B

The Market is segmented based on Type

E-hailing, Station based, Car Sharing, Rental

The Market is segmented based on Service

Information, Payment, Navigation

MAJOR POINTS

FROM TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summaries

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Ride Sharing Production by Regions

5 Ride Sharing Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Ride Sharing market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2028 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

