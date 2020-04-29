Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment Market 2020-2026 Demand Scenario || Key Players – Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Caretaker Medical LLC, Masimo, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

With the adoption of highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most advanced technology, this Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment market research report has been generated. It also vigilantly utilizes established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis during its formation. All possible efforts have been embarked on while analysing data and information to incorporate in this market research report. This Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment market report comprises of thorough analysis of the market structure in addition to the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market under Healthcare industry.

The Global Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4,412.1 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7,085.4 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and growing demand of non-contact thermometers.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the vital signs monitoring equipment market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Caretaker Medical LLC, Masimo, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Smiths Group plc, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, General Electric Company, Omron Healthcare, Inc., A&D Company, Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, CASMED, Halma plc, Nonin, OSI Systems, Inc., HICKS, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd, Spacelabs Healthcare and Briggs Healthcare.

Market Definition : Global Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment Market

Vital signs are the symptoms of body’s basic function. The vital signs monitoring devices are used to measure the physical health in humans such as body temperature, pulse rate, respiratory rate, and blood pressure. The measurement of vital signs helps in detecting or monitoring medical problems, and can be measured in a medical setting, home, or at the site of medical emergency. It also involves various other additional signs such as pain, urinary continence, gait speed, shortness of breath, end-tidal carbon-dioxide.

Segmentation : Global Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment Market

Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment Market : By Product

BP monitoring devices

Pulse-oximeters

Temperature monitoring devices

Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment Market : By Type

Non- integrated system

Integrated system

Others

Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment Market : By Portability

Portable

Standalone

Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment Market : By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory

Home healthcare

Clinics

Others

Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacy

Pharmacy store

Online websites

Others

Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment Market Drivers

Rapidly changing lifestyle and rising incidence of chronic diseases has increased the market growth

Increasing occurrence of hypertension will act as a major market driver

Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment Market Restraints

Pricing pressure of devices is acting as a major restraint for the market

Strict regulatory process is also hampering the market

Key Developments in the Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment Market:

In May, 2018, Caretaker Medical completed the investment of USD 3.4 million for expanding its sales of wireless device of continuous blood pressure and vital signs monitor.

In May, 2017, OBS Medical and Caretaker Medical partnered with each other for adding Vital Signs and Wireless CNIBP to predictive patient monitoring platform.

Competitive Analysis : Global Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment Market

The global vital signs monitoring equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vital signs monitoring equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Answered in Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment Market Report :-

How does the development of Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment provide the scope of growth in the Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment market?

How alliances and partnerships between players are widening the scope of new preservation techniques for Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment?

What are the revenue share projections of key segments under various criteria in the global Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment market during the forecast period?

Which segment is likely to generate highest revenue by the end of the forecast period in 2027?

How is the evolving health care system in developing countries in Asia Pacific making an impact on the overall Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment market?

