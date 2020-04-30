Automotive Infotainment Market 2019-2025 Industry Insights & Business Opportunities

The research report provides important information and statistics about the global automotive infotainment market. The report also provides the various key strategies adopted by the leading players as the demand is increasing from emerging economies all over the globe. It is a perfect blend of qualitative and quantifiable information highlighting key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities and may be trending in the automotive infotainment market.

Get more insights @ automotive infotainment market

The global automotive infotainment market size is expected to reach USD 46.99 billion by 2025 owing to the continuous innovation and advancement in infotainment services especially in wireless communications. Upcoming 5G and driverless car technologies will propel the growth of automotive infotainment market in the coming years. However, the automotive infotainment market faces number of challenges such as not able to deliver the solutions that are demanded by the customers whose expectations are dictated by parallel consumer electronics.

Touchscreen entertainment systems have been present since many years, but recently it is garnered so much attention. Today infotainment systems are implemented across wide range of luxury to economic cars available in the market.

When the mobile systems were introduced, there was an increased incidents of accidents. People talking or using of phones while driving had led to few fatal accidents and few not so fatal ones. The automotive infotainment system comes with the facility of hands-free calling and ease of access through touchscreen devices. Thus, ensuring that the safety guidelines are met across all the platforms.

The major players in the global automotive infotainment market include Continental AG, Pioneer Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Kenwood Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc., Alpine Electronics, Aptiv PLC, Panasonic Corporation, General Motors Company, Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Company and others. Prominent players have always been focusing on innovation in terms of quality, technology and price to gain a competitive advantage in the automotive infotainment market. For instance, Mercedes Benz introduced its new A-class model at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), 2018, which was incorporated with smart multimedia system which is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Key segments of the global automotive infotainment market

Vehicle Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Operating System Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

QNX

Microsoft

Linux

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

Reasons for the study

The purpose of the study is to give an exhaustive outlook of the global automotive infotainment industry.

Rapid growth in technological advancements have led to the rise of new communication technologies which are dynamic and provides the customer with a meaningful proposition.

While studying the automotive infotainment market, we observed that the demand for its products was tremendous in developing countries

All the major players have their presence across the globe. The companies, as a strategic step are offering innovative services to meet the market demand.

What does the report include?