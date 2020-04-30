CHINA VACCINE MARKET AND DOSES FORECAST BY SECTOR (PRIVATE, PUBLIC), DISEASE TYPE, PRODUCTS, COMPANY

Vaccines are developed to address the public health needs. In China, vaccines are available through the government programmed called “Expanded Program on Immunization” at free for all children up to 14 years of age. However private sector vaccines such as Rabies Vaccine, Influenza Vaccine and Haemophilus Influenza Type B vaccine are also available in China but are usually paid for out-of-pocket as these are neither include in government EPI program nor government health insurance schemes. China Vaccine Market has great potential due to its vast population; so, its market size is projected to cross over US$ 9 Billion by 2025.

China vaccine market is divided into public and private vaccine market. Public market is classified by Category 1 whereas and Private vaccines included in Category 2. Vaccines in the public market are regulated by PRC government and generally given free of cost by provincial CDC whereas private vaccine market is dominating by private vaccine companies. As a result, private vaccines prices are higher. China vaccine market has faced several scandals in past couple of years which certainly hinder the vaccine market growth.

Renub Research report titled “China Vaccine Market & Doses Forecast By Sector (Private, Public), Disease Type (Meningococcal Meningitis, Pneumococcal, DTP, Ebola, Rabies, Others), Products (MCV4, MPSV4, MCV2-Hib, MCV2, MPSV2 and Men A, PCV13, PPV23, Others), Company (Sinopharm Group, Sinovac Biotech, Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd, Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd, Hualan Biological Engineering Inc, Liaoning Chengda Co Ltd, Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd)” provides a complete analysis of China Vaccine Market.

Sectors – Vaccine Market & Doses in China

Public

Private

Disease Type Market – Meningococcal Meningitis, Pneumococcal and DTP Vaccine Market has significant Market Share in China Vaccine Market

On the basis of disease type, Meningococcal meningitis, Pneumococcal and DTP Vaccine market is expected to control major portion of China vaccine market. Vaccine market in China is segmented into Meningococcal meningitis, Pneumococcal, DTP, Ebola, Rabies & Others.

Products – PCV13 Drives Vaccine Market in China

In terms of products, PCV13 hold the maximum share of the China vaccine market. It is predicted that PCV13 will maintain their leading place during the forecasting period as well. Products included in this report are as follows:

MCV4

MPSV4

MCV2-Hib

MCV2

MPSV2 and Men A

PCV13

PPV23

Public and Private Vaccine Market & Doses

This report provides the detailed analysis of public and private vaccine market in China. Report also provides private and public vaccine doses in China.

Company Analysis

All the companies covered in the report has been covered from the following points

Overview

Recent Development

Vaccine Pipeline

Revenue Analysis

Key Company Covered – China Vaccine Market

Sinopharm Group (China National Biotec Group Company Limited)

Sinovac Biotech, Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd

Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc

Liaoning Chengda Co Ltd

Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 High Quality Vaccines

4.1.2 Growing Number of Aging Population

4.1.3 Increasing Awareness

4.1.4 Increasing Government Expenditure

4.1.5 Affordability of Vaccines

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Research and Development Capabilities

4.2.2 Stringent Quality Management System

4.2.3 Long Development Time Frame

4.2.4 Intensive Capital Requirement

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Implementation of Two Child Policy

4.3.2 Improving Vaccine Provision and Access

5. China Vaccine Market

5.1 Public

5.2 Private

6. China Vaccine Doses

6.1 Public

6.2 Private

7. Market Share – China Vaccine Analysis

7.1 By Sectors

7.2 By Vaccine Doses Share

7.3 By Products Type

7.4 By Disease Type

8. Meningococcal Meningitis Vaccine

8.1 Market

8.1.1 Total China

8.1.2 Public

8.1.3 Private

8.2 Vaccine Doses

8.2.1 Total China

8.2.2 Public

8.2.3 Private

8.3 Vaccine Pipeline

9. Pneumococcal Vaccines

9.1 Market

9.2 Doses

9.3 Vaccine Pipeline

10. DTP Vaccine

10.1 Market – DTP Vaccine

10.1.1 DTaP Vaccine

10.1.2 DTcP and Combination Vaccine

10.2 Doses – DTP Vaccine

10.2.1 Public

10.2.2 Private

10.3 Vaccine Pipeline

11. Rabies Vaccine Market

12. Ebola Vaccine

12.1 Market

12.2 Vaccine Pipeline

13. Products Type – China Vaccine Market

13.1 MCV4

13.2 MPSV4

13.3 MCV2-Hib

13.4 MCV2

13.5 MPSV2 and Men A

13.6 PCV13

13.7 PPV23

14. Vaccine Regulatory Authority of China

15. Required and Recommended Vaccinations for China Travel

16. Mergers and Acquisitions

17. Company Analysis

17.1 Sinopharm Group (China National Biotec Group Company Limited)

17.1.1 Overview

17.1.2 Recent Development

17.1.3 Vaccine Pipeline

17.1.4 Revenue Analysis

17.2 Sinovac Biotech, Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd

17.2.1 Overview

17.2.2 Recent Development

17.2.3 Vaccine Pipeline

17.2.4 Revenue Analysis

17.3 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd

17.3.1 Overview

17.3.2 Recent Development

17.3.3 Vaccine Pipeline

17.3.4 Revenue Analysis

17.4 Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

17.4.1 Overview

17.4.2 Recent Development

17.4.3 Revenue Analysis

17.5 Liaoning Chengda Co. Ltd.

17.5.1 Overview

17.5.2 Recent Development

17.5.3 Revenue Analysis

17.6 Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

17.6.1 Overview

17.6.2 Recent Development

17.6.3 Vaccine Pipeline

17.6.4 Revenue Analysis

