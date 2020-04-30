Disposable Medical Supplies Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2028

Disposable Medical Supplies Market – Introduction

With the rising rates of disease diagnosis, demand for disposable medical supplies has surged significantly in the past half a decade. Growing demographic of the aging population and associated diseases is another factor contributing to the increasing prevalence of diverse disease and disorders, thereby leading to the rising demand for disposable medical supplies.

Increasing emphasis on preventing the spread of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and stringent regulatory standards from the healthcare organizations are expected to propel the demand for disposable medical supplies in the coming future.

Disposable medical supplies include products that are used in wound management, drug administration and surgeries. Injection, infusion products, blood and dialysis product, medical implanting material, wound care products, disposable clothing, surgical supplies and other incontinence management supplies are covered under disposable medical supplies.

Disposable Medical Supplies Market – Notable Developments

Key players in the disposable medical supplies market include 3M, Covidien Ltd. (Medtronic PLC. Company), Molnlycke Health Care AB, Cardinal Health., Sempermed USA, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., ANSELL, McKesson Corporation, NIPRO and Halyard Health.

In July 2017, Cardinal Health, a leading provider of disposable medical supplies acquired Medtronic’s business of Patient Care, Nutritional Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis for US$ 6.1 billion.

Solvay, a global leader in speciality polymers announced in October 2018 that the company has introduced new single-use surgical instrument kit – Redi-Spine™ kit designed for minimally invasive spinal fusion surgery.

Disposable Medical Supplies Market Dynamics

Healthcare Facilities Embrace Single-Use and Disposable Technologies for Cost Savings

Single-use or disposable medical devices are considered as a significant cost saver as compared to cost-effective reusable medical supplies. In addition, single-use or disposable medical supplies help in avoiding chances of infection spread and labor-intensive and complex process for reusing the supplies. Thus, disposable medical supplies can help healthcare facilities in cost savings that are involved in logistics and reprocessing of reusable medical supplies.

Manufacturers Focusing on Implementing Biodegradable Materials to Reduce Biomedical Waste

With the increased focus on patient-centered care and accountability, emphasis on reducing biomedical waste has led manufacturers to implement biodegradable materials in disposable medical supplies. Most of the commercially available single-use or disposable medical supplies are recyclable. Because of which disposable medical supplies that usually end up in unwanted places or landfills can be collected and can be recycled. Towards this, hospital facilities and ambulatory surgical centers have partnered with reprocessing and recycling firms for the management of medical waste.

Disposable Medical Supplies Market to Grow with Increased Efforts of Healthcare Sector to Prevent HAIs

Hospital-acquired infections (HAI) present major challenges to the healthcare industry with CDC estimation of 1 in 25 patients suffering from HAIs. With the increasing penalty of HAIs in the healthcare infrastructure, demand for disposable medical supplies that aids in the prevention of HAIs is increasing in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Also, in the United States, the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and others are prompting the hospitals and other healthcare facilities to follow standards and protocols with an aim to prevent patient’s exposure to potential and life-threatening pathogens. That combined with healthcare establishments’ proactive measures to prevent the spread of HAIs is likely to augur well for the disposable medical supplies market in the coming years.

Disposable Medical Supplies Market – Regional Outlook

North America presents a prominent consumer of disposable medical supplies. The United States accounts for a significant bulk of disposable medical supplies in North America owing to the presence of established healthcare infrastructure and stringent regulatory framework. Utilization of disposable medical supplies in the developing economies of Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa is increasing with increasing investments in developing hospital infrastructure and improving living standards in these regions.

Disposable Medical Supplies Market – Segmentation

The disposable medical supplies market is segmented on the basis of product type, end users and indication.

Based on Product Type, the disposable medical supplies market is segmented into,

Gloves

Drapes

Feeding Tubes

Gowns

Procedure Kits and Tray

Based on End Users, the disposable medical supplies market is segmented into,

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes

Clinics/Physician Offices

Research Institutes

Based on Indication, the disposable medical supplies market is segmented into,

Cerebrovascular

Cardiovascular

Gynecology

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Urology

Others

