Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market  2020 Outlook and Growth | Cobham Wireless, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., SOLiD, ATC IP LLC, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Inc. , Dali Wireless,

Global distributed antenna system market is expected to reach million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The Distribution Antenna System (DAS) is a series of radio heads which is surrounded by the target locations which exists with a cellular coverage, network connections (radio units, donor antenna, bi-directional amplifiers, and antennas nodes) and services (pre and post services) based applications. It is connected wirelessly with carrier, enterprises and neutral-host technology.

Global Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Dynamic Forces:

Drivers: Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market

RAPIDLY INCREASING DEMAND FOR MOBILE DATA

Mobile data traffic is a crucial part of distributed antenna system for traffic concern which approximately generates every single production facility. On normal, mobile data traffic is rapidly used in smartphones subscriptions and mobile broadband to access a range of online services.

BENEFITS PROVIDED BY THE SPECTRUM EFFICIENCY

In DAS, the spectrum efficiency is beneficial in providing both the coverage area and capacity. The spectral-efficiency tradeoff is applicable in high-speed environment and other environments, which are tough for centralized wireless network. The frequency ranges from 600 MHz- 2100 MHz, UHF, VHF which is efficient to offer wide range of connectivity through it.

Restraint:

HIGH COST OF DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEMS

Although the application of wireless distributed antenna system is increasing day by day in many developed and developing countries, but it gets challenged by the high cost associated for deployment purposes. The distributed antenna system users refrain from using the very high frequency range and ultra-high frequency as it is dangerous to the public health.

RISK IN BACKHAUL AND UPGRADEABILITY IN DAS (DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEM)

It has been witnessed that, the routing problem between small cells network and DAS is visible in the core networks, backbone networks and subnetworks structure. The complexity of the connection process increases due to the increased usage of fiber-optic cables in the radio heads. For instance, in the Houston Super Bowl Stadium, more than 800 radio heads were connected by fiber-optic cable to the core hub of the stadium to make all the systems operate smoothly.

OPPORTUNITIES:

GROWING NEED FOR PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNICATIONS

The rapidly increasing demand by the users to connect to the wireless service provider networks has supplemented the need of installing distributed antenna system networks across enterprises. Mostly the users are the employees, corporate individuals, stadium arena and travellers in airport and railways station, they prefer to send and receive information via mobiles phones that are connected to DAS (distributed antenna system) technology. Public safety communications must be present or available in areas which are not traditionally covered by commercial cellular communications such as equipment rooms, stair walls and underground locations.

GROWING COMMERCIAL SPACES IN ASIA

The rising demand for public safety put an impact on increasing the opportunity of DAS (Distributed Antenna system) in Asian regions. The integrated security solutions are gaining popularity among users for smart building, smart transportation, smart city, and smart home as it provides real time monitoring and hence boosts the overall productivity.

CHALLENGES

SECURITY AND PRIVACY CONCERNS:

The growth of the wireless communication system in developed and developing countries has been rapid in the past few years, which is thus leading to high demand of distributed antenna system , this in turn is providing better security and privacy concerns. The industries, such as retail, healthcare among others have been facing regular threats from the hackers and bad bots that has raised the need of deploying distributed antenna systems,

Product Launch:

In June, GALTRONICS (U.S.) launched a small cell antenna for wireless densification that provides consistent data speed. It can also tolerate harsh environmental conditions.

In March, HUBER+SUHNER have expanded its sales partner network in Japan. This extension was done by a contract made between M-RF Corporation and HUBER+SUHNER for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) and for the cell site solutions applications. This will help in strengthening its business services in both marine as well as in communication industries and in exploring new opportunities.

In November, Solid (U.S.) launched 20W ALLIANC DAS (distributed antenna system), which is beneficial in coverage and capacity at large venues and outdoor areas including stadia, campuses and dense urban streetscapes.

Research Methodology: Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants : CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

Global Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Breakdown:

By Offering (Components, Services),

Coverage (Indoor, Outdoor),

Ownership (Carrier, Neutral-Host, Enterprise),

Technology (Wi-Fi, Small Cells),

User Facility (>500K FT2, 200K–500K FT2, <200K FT2),

Vertical (Commercial, Public Safety),

Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.

PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the Distributed Antenna System (Das) market.

Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.

Crucial Research:

During the first survey, we interviewed various key sources of supply and demand to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to Distributed Antenna System (Das) report. Key supply sources include key industry participants, subject matter specialists from key companies, and consultants from several major companies and organizations active in the Distributed Antenna System (Das) market.

Minor Research:

The second study was conducted to obtain key information on the supply chain of the Distributed Antenna System (Das) industry, the market’s currency chain, pools of major companies, and market segmentation, with the lowest level, geographical market, and technology-oriented perspectives. Secondary data was collected and analyzed to reach the total Distributed Antenna System (Das) market size, which was verified by the first survey.

Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled in Distributed Antenna System (Das) market are COMMSCOPE, Corning Incorporated , Cobham Wireless, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., SOLiD, ATC IP LLC, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Inc. , Dali Wireless, Zinwave, Bird Technologies, HUBER+SUHNER, JMA Wireless, Westell Technologies, Inc. , GALTRONICS, BTI wireless, Advanced RF technologies, Betacom Incorporated, CONNECTIVITY WIRELSS SOLUTION and among others.

