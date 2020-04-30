ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR MARKET, PATIENT NUMBERS, GLOBAL FORECAST BY STENT GRAFT, REGIONS, COMPANIES

The term aorta means the main artery in the body of human beings and the term aneurysm is disease which will lead to swell the aorta. Therefore, the blood streams are not able to pass smoothly via vessels. So it might be fixed via bypass surgery and via stent graft (less invasive technology). Basically there are three kinds of aortic aneurysm covered in the report; abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA), Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA), and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA). The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market is likely to cross US$ 4 Billion mark by the end of year 2025.

Companies

1. LeMaitre Vascular

2. Medtronic Inc.

3. Endologix Inc.

4. Terumo Corporation

5. Microport Scientific Corporation

There are many important factors that will take the vascular graft market far ahead; rising ageing population, rising healthcare infrastructure, increasing use of non-invasive technology, changing lifestyle, rising alcohol consumption etc. Besides, the efficiency of stent graft for the treatment of aortic aneurysm is far better than conventional technology. Currently, lack of infrastructure and technician regarding implication of stent graft is one of the challenges for the industry. Rising research and development and launch of innovative product will further boost the market in long run.

Renub Research latest study report “Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market, Patient Numbers, Global Forecast by Stent Graft (Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA), Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA), Regions (BRICs, Europe, North America, United States) Companies (LeMaitre Vascular, Medtronic Inc., Endologix Inc., Terumo Corporation, Microport Scientific Corporation)” provides a detailed and comprehensive insight of the Global Vascular Graft Market. This report studies the Global Vascular Graft Market and Volume from 3 view points by Products (AAA, TAA, TAAA) further it fragmented by Region.

Market Insight

Global Vascular Graft Market: In this report, we have fragmented the market by position of Aortic Aneurysm Repair; Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA), and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA). In this report, we have also discussed about various factors that will lead to increase the market in each segments along with various challenges faced by industry.

Volume Insight

In this report, we have comprehensively showcased the number of procedure by each segment; Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA), and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA). Also the procedure volume is rising at rapid pace due to its efficiency is quite better than traditional approach.

Regional Insight

It provides complete picture of regional market on the basis of each segment covered in this report. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) market is categorized into six parts; BRICs (Excluding China), China, European Union, North America, United States and Rest of North America. Other segment like TAA and TAAA divided into three parts; Europe, North America and Rest of World (ROW).

Growth and Challenges Analysis

The report studies various factors that will lead the market in forecast year along with numerous challenges that will hinder the market growth during forecast period.

Vascular Graft Market by Product

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)

Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA)

Vascular Graft Patient by Product

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)

Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA)

Vascular Graft Market of (AAA) by Region

BRICs (Excluding China)

China

European Union

North America

United States

Rest of North America

Vascular Graft Market of (TAA) by Region

Europe

North America

Rest of World

Vascular Graft Market of (TAAA) by Region

Europe

North America

Rest of World

Company Analysis

In this report we have defined 3 companies and all companies have been studied from 2 points

Key Developments

Revenue

