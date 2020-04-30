EUROPE VENDING MACHINE MARKET AND NUMBERS BY CATEGORY (HOT AND COLD BEVERAGES, SNACK AND FOOD) MACHINE, COUNTRY, COMPANY ANALYSIS

Europe is one of the matured markets in terms of the adoption of self-servicing technology, such as vending machines. Vending machines are automatic machines that dispense different products when payment mode is inserted in the machine. The growing demand for cashless systems and connected devices among the younger generation across various European countries have surged the numbers of vending machine in this region. According to Renub Research; Europe Vending Machine Market will be more than US$ 25 Billion by the year 2025.

Company Analysis

Honeywell International Inc.

Selecta, Compass Group

Compass Group, Plc

Aramark Corporation

Azkoyen Group

The factors that are driving this market are healthy economic condition, increasing purchase of healthy foods, rise of cashless payments. Besides, vending machine technology continues to offer the latest technologies like ID card identification, Face recognition to check buying customer’s history. The healthy economic condition of Europe is one of the main factors for executing self-services technology with its application in different industries. Although it has got some challenges like Food safety issues and low-power mode, Health and safety legislation is further hampering the market growth.

Renub Research report titled “Europe Vending Machine Market & Numbers by Category (Hot & Cold Beverages, Snack & Food) Machine, Country (Italy, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Netherlands and Rest of Europe), Company Analysis (Azkoyen Group, Honeywell International Inc., Aramark Corporation, Selecta, Compass Group and Compass Group, Plc)” provides a detailed analysis of Europe Vending Machine Market.

By Category; Hot Beverage Market is the leading category in Europe Vending Machine

This report covers the market, numbers and market share of the following Vending Machine Categories: Hot beverage machines, Cold-beverage machines, and Snacks machines. The number of vending machines used in Europe was XXXX Million units, and the number of vends increased by XXXX in 2018.

By Country; Italy dominates Europe Vending Machine Market among all other countries

In these sections, we have given complete insight into European countries’ machine base, revenue, and number of vends of countries such as Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe. Besides, Italy is the also leading European manufacturer of Vending machines.

All the companies have been studied from two points

Recent Developments

Sales Analysis

Countries – Vending Machine Market

Italy

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Categories – Market & Numbers of Europe Vending Machines

Hot Beverage Machine

Cold Beverage Machine

Snack & Food Machine

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Purchase of healthy foods increasing

4.1.2 The rise of Cashless Payments in Vending Machine

4.1.3 Rising Demands in Office Building, Public Places and Factory

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Food safety issues and low-power modes

4.2.2 Obesity Challenge

4.2.3 Health and Safety legislation.

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 The rising adoption of smart technologies

4.3.2 Adoption of IoT in retail vending in Europe

5. Europe Vending Machine Market

5.1 Number of Installations

5.2 Number of Vends

6. Market Share – Europe Vending Machine Market

6.1 By Category

6.2 By Revenue

6.3 By Country

7. Volume Share – Europe Vending Machine

7.1 By Country

8. Country – Europe Vending Machine Market

8.1 Italy

8.1.1 Machine Base

8.1.2 Revenue

8.1.3 Number of Vends

8.2 France

8.2.1 Machine Base

8.2.2 Revenue

8.2.3 Number of Vends

8.3 Germany

8.3.1 Machine Base

8.3.2 Revenue

8.3.3 Number of Vends

8.4 UK

8.4.1 Machine Base

8.4.2 Revenue

8.4.3 Number of Vends

8.5 Spain

8.5.1 Machine Base

8.5.2 Revenue

8.5.3 Number of Vends

8.6 Netherlands

8.6.1 Machine Base

8.6.2 Revenue

8.6.3 Number of Vends

8.7 Rest of Europe

8.7.1 Machine Base

8.7.2 Revenue

8.7.3 Number of Vends

9. Category – Vending Machine Revenue

9.1 Hot Beverage Machine

9.1.1 Revenue

9.2 Cold Beverage Machine

9.2.1 Revenue

9.3 Snack & Food Beverage Machine

9.3.1 Revenue

9.4 Hot, Cold Beverage and Snack & Food Machine

9.4.1 Numbers of Vends

10. Europe Average – Consumption & Price by Vending Machine

10.1 Consumption – (Hot & Cold) Beverage and Snack & Food Machine

10.2 Price – (Hot & Cold) Beverage and Snack & Food Machine

11. European Vending & Coffee Service Association (EVA)

12. Mergers and Acquisitions

13. Company Analysis

13.1 Honeywell International, Inc.

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Recent Development

13.1.3 Revenue

13.2 Selecta

13.2.1 Overview

13.2.2 Recent Development

13.2.3 Revenue

13.3 Compass Group, Plc.

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Recent Development

13.3.3 Revenue

13.4 Aramark Corporation

13.4.1 Overview

13.4.2 Recent Development

13.4.3 Revenue

13.5 Azkoyen Group

13.5.1 Overview

13.5.2 Recent Development

13.5.3 Revenue

