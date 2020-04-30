Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market 2020-2026 to See Stunning Growth Worldwide || Leading Players – GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Ntical Industries Lovartis AG (Switzerland), Sanofi S.A (France), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( Germany)

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) market report is an excellent resource to acquire recent as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The report takes into consideration several base factors namely the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. While structuring this Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) report, data has been analysed from the markets on the local, regional as well as global level. A huge amount of information related to business, product and market with respect to business needs, has been brought together in this Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) report to assist businesses create better strategies.

Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 19.02 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 13.38 billion in the year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global chronic kidney diseases market are Pfizer Inc. (US), Amgen, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Sanofi S.A (France), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( Germany), Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd ( Japan), AbbVie Inc (US), Allergan Plc ( Ireland) and few among others.

Market Definition: Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market

Chronic Kidney disease (CKD) is a serious condition identified by progressively loss of kidney function over a time. CKD is not only treatable but also a major contributing factor for death. CKD can be classified into five stages from mild stage 1 to complete kidney damage in stage 5.

According to the WHO, Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2015, it is estimated that more than 7.00 million patient with chronic kidney disease died without approaching any medication. This data shows lack of awareness and poor availability of intervention.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Rising awareness about transplantation therapy and technological advancement is driving the growth of market.

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving chronic kidney disease therapeutics market.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market Restraints

High cost involved in the treatment.

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market.

Segmentation: Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market : By Therapy Type

Medication

Kidney Transplantation

Dialysis

Others

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market : By route of administration

Oral

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market : By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market:

On April 2019, FDA approved Keytruda a drug manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc . for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma in the therapy area of nephrology and oncology. The drug acted as immunomodulatory. It is specifically given in the combination of axitinib which is first line treatment of patient diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma.

for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma in the therapy area of nephrology and oncology. The drug acted as immunomodulatory. It is specifically given in the combination of axitinib which is first line treatment of patient diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma. On April 2018, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd got FDA approval for Jynarque in the therapy area of nephrology for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The drug is given in tablet form and it act as a selective vasopressin V2-receptor antagonist.

Competitive Analysis: Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market

Global chronic kidney diseases market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global chronic kidney diseases market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market : Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

