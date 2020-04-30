Global Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market 2020 by High Demand, Development Channels, Research Applications, Trends, Industry Size, Share and Forecast Opportunity till 2025

The Report takes stock of the Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

IAM is a security solution that ensures the accessibility of resources to authorized individuals in a multi-technology environment. IAM solutions provide secure identity-based access to on-premises and cloud-based systems, applications, and information from any location. These solutions help enterprises secure application systems by permitting employee access with a single sign-on (SSO) password.

Emergence of cloud-based identity and access management solutions has contributed largely to the growth of the market. Stringent policies by government cyber authorities to protect data are another major factor driving the growth of identity and access management solution market. The demand is further enhanced due to growing cyber-attacks on organizations to gain access to confidential data.

In 2018, the global Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Computer Science

CA

Okta

NetIQ

Sailpoint Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Access Management

User Provisioning

Directory Services

Single Sign – On

Audit

Password Management

Governance & Compliance Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

Telecom And It

Energy, Oil, And Gas

Public Sector And Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

Retail And Wholesale Distribution

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

