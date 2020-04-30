Global Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market 2020 by High Demand, Development Channels, Research Applications, Trends, Industry Size, Share and Forecast Opportunity till 2025
The Report takes stock of the Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2597465
IAM is a security solution that ensures the accessibility of resources to authorized individuals in a multi-technology environment. IAM solutions provide secure identity-based access to on-premises and cloud-based systems, applications, and information from any location. These solutions help enterprises secure application systems by permitting employee access with a single sign-on (SSO) password.
Emergence of cloud-based identity and access management solutions has contributed largely to the growth of the market. Stringent policies by government cyber authorities to protect data are another major factor driving the growth of identity and access management solution market. The demand is further enhanced due to growing cyber-attacks on organizations to gain access to confidential data.
In 2018, the global Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
Computer Science
CA
Okta
NetIQ
Sailpoint Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Access Management
User Provisioning
Directory Services
Single Sign – On
Audit
Password Management
Governance & Compliance Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance
Telecom And It
Energy, Oil, And Gas
Public Sector And Utilities
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Education
Retail And Wholesale Distribution
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cloud-identity-and-access-management-iam-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Access Management
1.4.3 User Provisioning
1.4.4 Directory Services
1.4.5 Single Sign – On
1.4.6 Audit
1.4.7 Password Management
1.4.8 Governance & Compliance Management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance
1.5.3 Telecom And It
1.5.4 Energy, Oil, And Gas
1.5.5 Public Sector And Utilities
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Healthcare
1.5.8 Education
1.5.9 Retail And Wholesale Distribution
1.5.10 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size
2.2 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Key Players in China
7.3 China Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Key Players in India
10.3 India Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 Oracle
12.3.1 Oracle Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.4 Computer Science
12.4.1 Computer Science Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Introduction
12.4.4 Computer Science Revenue in Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Computer Science Recent Development
12.5 CA
12.5.1 CA Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Introduction
12.5.4 CA Revenue in Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 CA Recent Development
12.6 Okta
12.6.1 Okta Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Introduction
12.6.4 Okta Revenue in Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Okta Recent Development
12.7 NetIQ
12.7.1 NetIQ Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Introduction
12.7.4 NetIQ Revenue in Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 NetIQ Recent Development
12.8 Sailpoint Technologies
12.8.1 Sailpoint Technologies Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Introduction
12.8.4 Sailpoint Technologies Revenue in Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Sailpoint Technologies Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2597465
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155