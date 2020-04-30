Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market 2020 by Product, by Installation Type, by Supplier Type, By Region; Size and Forecast 2025

The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3640986

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market was valued around USD 3.58 Billion in 2017 and is expected to expand at over a CAGR of 29% from 2018 to 2025, by value, reaching around USD 28.93 Billion by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, Asia Pacific was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market in 2017.

Increasing supportive initiatives by the government to accelerate the growth of the EV and EV charging station market is driving the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market

Electric vehicles provide great potential to radically reduce local air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, resulting climate change impacts, and oil use from the transport sector. With the steady decrease in the price of electric vehicles, the transition seems to become more feasible. This potential is facilitated and made compelling by the ubiquity of electricity and the emerging availability of low-carbon, renewable energy sources.

Governmental support policies are one of the possibilities to overcome the challenges of an emerging market. There is a wide array of policy implemented by government to support the introduction of EVs and charging infrastructure. For instance, the Indian government under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises has launched the FAME scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India) in 2015 under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020 (NEMMP 2020), to promote faster transformation from Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) to EVs. Governments at the local, regional, and even national levels all around the world have used various strategies to promote public as well as private charging infrastructure. Successful programs have evidently engaged many stakeholders through integration of driver feedback on charger deployment, distribution of funding to local governments, creation of public-private partnerships, implementation of smart charging systems, and consultation with electric utilities. In order to address the shifting needs in this growing market, governments are creating and funding programs that target challenging market segments, such as curbside multi-unit dwellings, charging stations, and intercity fast charging.

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market: Scope of the Report

The global market for electric vehicle (EV) charging station is segmented by product type, form, installation type, supplier type, and geography. The product type is further segmented into AC EV charging station, and DC EV charging station. The AC EV charging station is segmented into Level 1 and Level 2. The DC EV charging station is segmented into CHAdeMO, Combiner charging station, and others. The installation type is segmented into Residential and Commercial. The supplier type is segmented into Private charging station and OE charging station.

Geographically, the Global Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station market was the most prominent market in 2017 with 52.32% market share and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 30.9%

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market: Competitive Dynamics

Major industry players in global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station market are adopting different strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, launches and collaborations for strategic expansion in the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market. For instance, Schneider Electric SE along with Temasek had an agreement on May 2018 to buy the electric and automotive business of Larsen and Toubro.

Market Segmentation: Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market

By Product Type

• AC EV charging station

• DC EV charging station

By AC EV charging station

• Level 1

• Level 2

By DC EV charging station

• CHAdeMO

• Combiner charging station

• Others

By installation Type

• Residential

• Commercial

By Supplier Type

• Private charging station

• OE charging station

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-electric-vehicle-charging-station-market-by-product-by-installation-type-by-supplier-type-by-region-size-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

1. Research Framework

1.1. Market Definition and Product Overview

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. Research methodology

3. Executive summary

4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry ecosystem analysis

4.1.1. Vendor matrix

4.2. Industry impact and forces

4.2.1. Growth drivers

4.2.1.1. Government supportive initiatives to drive the EV and EV Charging Stations industry

4.2.1.2. Increasing prices of fuel urging the need for alternative energy efficient source

4.2.1.3. Growing concern toward environmental Pollution

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High price of electric vehicles and limited access to charging station

4.2.2.2. Short driving range and speed

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. EV Charging stations driven by solar panels

4.3. Technological Landscape

4.4. Regulatory framework

4.5. Company market share analysis,2017

4.6. Growth potential analysis,2017

4.7. Porter’s Five forces analysis

4.7.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.8. PESTEL analysis

5. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

5.1.2. By Volume (Million Units)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product

5.2.1.1. AC EV Charging Stations

5.2.1.2. DC EV Charging Stations

5.2.2. By AC EV Charging Stations

5.2.2.1. Level 1(110-120 V)

5.2.2.2. Level 2 (240 V)

5.2.3. By DC EV Charging Stations

5.2.3.1. CHAdeMO

5.2.3.2. Combiner Charging Station (CCS)

5.2.3.3. Others

5.2.4. By Supplier Type

5.2.4.1. Private Charging Station

5.2.4.2. OE Charging Station

5.2.5. By Installation Type

5.2.5.1. Residential

5.2.5.2. Commercial

5.2.6. By Region

5.2.6.1. North America

5.2.6.2. Europe

5.2.6.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.6.4. Latin America

5.2.6.5. Middle East & Africa

6. Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Product

6.1. Key EV Charging Product Trends

6.2. AC Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

6.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

6.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

6.3. DC Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

6.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

6.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

7. AC EV Charging Stations Market, By Type

7.1. Key Trends

7.2. Level 1

7.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

7.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

7.3. Level 2

7.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

7.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

8. DC EV Charging Stations Market, By Type

8.1. Key Trends

8.2. CHAdeMO

8.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

8.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

8.3. Combined Charging Station (CCS)

8.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

8.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

8.4. Others

8.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

8.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, By Supplier Type

9.1. Key Trends

9.2. Private Charging Station

9.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3. OE Charging Station

9.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

9.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

10. Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Installation Type

10.1. Key Installation type trends

10.2. Residential

10.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

10.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

10.3. Commercial

10.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025,(USD Million) (Million Units)

10.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11. Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, By Region

11.1. Key Regional trends

11.2. North America

11.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.7. Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.8. U.S.

11.2.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.8.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.8.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.8.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.8.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.9. Canada

11.2.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.9.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.9.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.9.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.9.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.9.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.10. Others

11.2.10.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.10.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.10.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.10.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.10.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.2.10.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.7. Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.8. UK

11.3.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.8.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.8.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.8.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.8.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.9. France

11.3.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.9.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.9.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.9.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.9.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.9.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.10. Germany

11.3.10.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.10.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.10.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.10.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.10.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.10.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.11. Netherlands

11.3.11.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.11.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.11.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.11.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.11.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.11.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.12. Others

11.3.12.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.12.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.12.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.12.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.12.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.3.12.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4. Asia Pacific

11.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.7. Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.8. China

11.4.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.8.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.8.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.8.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.8.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.9. India

11.4.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.9.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.9.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.9.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.9.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.9.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.10. Japan

11.4.10.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.10.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.10.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.10.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.10.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.10.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.11. South Korea

11.4.11.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.11.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.11.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.11.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.11.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.11.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.12. Others

11.4.12.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.12.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.12.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.12.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.12.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.4.12.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5. LATAM

11.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.7. Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.8. Argentina

11.5.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.8.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.8.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.8.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.8.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.9. Brazil

11.5.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.9.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.9.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.9.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.9.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.9.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.10. Mexico

11.5.10.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.10.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.10.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.10.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.10.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.10.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.11. Others

11.5.11.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.11.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.11.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.11.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.11.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.5.11.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

11.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.7. Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.8. U.A.E.

11.6.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.8.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.8.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.8.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.8.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.9. Saudi Arabia

11.6.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.9.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.9.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.9.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.9.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.9.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.10. South Africa

11.6.10.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.10.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.10.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.10.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.10.5. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.10.6. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.11. Others

11.6.11.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.11.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Product , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.11.3. Market estimates & forecast by AC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.11.4. Market estimates & forecast by DC EV Charging Stations , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.12. Market estimates & forecast by Supplier , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

11.6.12.1. Market estimates & forecast by Installation Type , 2014-2025, (USD Million) (Million Units)

12. Company Profile

12.1. General Electric Company

12.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.2. Financial Matrix

12.1.3. Key Charging Station landscape

12.1.4. Key Personnel

12.1.5. Key Competitors

12.1.6. Contact Address

12.1.7. SWOT Analysis

12.1.8. Strategic Outlook

12.2. Aerovironment

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Financial Matrix

12.2.3. Key Charging Station landscape

12.2.4. Key Personnel

12.2.5. Key Competitors

12.2.6. Contact Address

12.2.7. SWOT Analysis

12.2.8. Strategic Outlook

12.3. Siemens

12.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.2. Financial Matrix

12.3.3. Key Charging Station landscape

12.3.4. Key Personnel

12.3.5. Key Competitors

12.3.6. Contact Address

12.3.7. SWOT Analysis

12.3.8. Strategic Outlook

12.4. Tesla

12.4.1. Company Overview

12.4.2. Financial Matrix

12.4.3. Key Charging Station landscape

12.4.4. Key Personnel

12.4.5. Key Competitors

12.4.6. Contact Address

12.4.7. SWOT Analysis

12.4.8. Strategic Outlook

12.5. Semaconnect Inc.

12.5.1. Company Overview

12.5.2. Financial Matrix

12.5.3. Key Charging Station landscape

12.5.4. Key Personnel

12.5.5. Key Competitors

12.5.6. Contact Address

12.5.7. SWOT Analysis

12.5.8. Strategic Outlook

12.6. ABB

12.6.1. Company Overview

12.6.2. Financial Matrix

12.6.3. Key Charging Station landscape

12.6.4. Key Personnel

12.6.5. Key Competitors

12.6.6. Contact Address

12.6.7. SWOT Analysis

12.6.8. Strategic Outlook

12.7. Engie

12.7.1. Company Overview

12.7.2. Financial Matrix

12.7.3. Key Charging Station landscape

12.7.4. Key Personnel

12.7.5. Key Competitors

12.7.6. Contact Address

12.7.7. SWOT Analysis

12.7.8. Strategic Outlook

12.8. Leviton

12.8.1. Company Overview

12.8.2. Financial Matrix

12.8.3. Key Charging Station landscape

12.8.4. Key Personnel

12.8.5. Key Competitors

12.8.6. Contact Address

12.8.7. SWOT Analysis

12.8.8. Strategic Outlook

12.9. Eaton Corporation PLC

12.9.1. Company Overview

12.9.2. Financial Matrix

12.9.3. Key Charging Station landscape

12.9.4. Key Personnel

12.9.5. Key Competitors

12.9.6. Contact Address

12.9.7. SWOT Analysis

12.9.8. Strategic Outlook

12.10. Schneider electric

12.10.1. Company Overview

12.10.2. Financial Matrix

12.10.3. Key Charging Station landscape

12.10.4. Key Personnel

12.10.5. Key Competitors

12.10.6. Contact Address

12.10.7. SWOT Analysis

12.10.8. Strategic Outlook

12.11. ChargePoint

12.11.1. Company Overview

12.11.2. Financial Matrix

12.11.3. Key Charging Station landscape

12.11.4. Key Personnel

12.11.5. Key Competitors

12.11.6. Contact Address

12.11.7. SWOT Analysis

12.11.8. Strategic Outlook

12.12. Greenlots

12.12.1. Company Overview

12.12.2. Financial Matrix

12.12.3. Key Charging Station landscape

12.12.4. Key Personnel

12.12.5. Key Competitors

12.12.6. Contact Address

12.12.7. SWOT Analysis

12.12.8. Strategic Outlook

12.13. EVgo

12.13.1. Company Overview

12.13.2. Financial Matrix

12.13.3. Key Charging Station landscape

12.13.4. Key Personnel

12.13.5. Key Competitors

12.13.6. Contact Address

12.13.7. SWOT Analysis

12.13.8. Strategic Outlook

12.14. Blink Charging

12.14.1. Company Overview

12.14.2. Financial Matrix

12.14.3. Key Charging Station landscape

12.14.4. Key Personnel

12.14.5. Key Competitors

12.14.6. Contact Address

12.14.7. SWOT Analysis

12.14.8. Strategic Outlook

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3640986

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

