Global Enterprise Cloud Services Market 2020 by Size, Application, Development Potential, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook & Forecast 2025

The Report takes stock of the Enterprise Cloud Services Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Enterprise Cloud Services market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Enterprise cloud computing is the provision of cloud computing services to businesses.

Increasing mobile device adoption will drive the growth rate of mobility services segment.

In 2018, the global Enterprise Cloud Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Cloud Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Cloud Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

International Business Machines

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Verizon Communication

Accenture

NTT Data

Huawei Technologies

Fujitsu Limited

China Huaxin

CenturyLink

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business

Network

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Cloud Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Cloud Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Cloud Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Business

1.4.3 Network

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise Cloud Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size

2.2 Enterprise Cloud Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise Cloud Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Cloud Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Cloud Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise Cloud Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise Cloud Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise Cloud Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Cloud Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Enterprise Cloud Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Enterprise Cloud Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Enterprise Cloud Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Enterprise Cloud Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Enterprise Cloud Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Enterprise Cloud Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Enterprise Cloud Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Cloud Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 International Business Machines

12.1.1 International Business Machines Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise Cloud Services Introduction

12.1.4 International Business Machines Revenue in Enterprise Cloud Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 International Business Machines Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Systems

12.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise Cloud Services Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Enterprise Cloud Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.3 Ericsson

12.3.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise Cloud Services Introduction

12.3.4 Ericsson Revenue in Enterprise Cloud Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.4 Verizon Communication

12.4.1 Verizon Communication Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise Cloud Services Introduction

12.4.4 Verizon Communication Revenue in Enterprise Cloud Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Verizon Communication Recent Development

12.5 Accenture

12.5.1 Accenture Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise Cloud Services Introduction

12.5.4 Accenture Revenue in Enterprise Cloud Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.6 NTT Data

12.6.1 NTT Data Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enterprise Cloud Services Introduction

12.6.4 NTT Data Revenue in Enterprise Cloud Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 NTT Data Recent Development

12.7 Huawei Technologies

12.7.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enterprise Cloud Services Introduction

12.7.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Enterprise Cloud Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

12.8 Fujitsu Limited

12.8.1 Fujitsu Limited Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Enterprise Cloud Services Introduction

12.8.4 Fujitsu Limited Revenue in Enterprise Cloud Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Fujitsu Limited Recent Development

12.9 China Huaxin

12.9.1 China Huaxin Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Enterprise Cloud Services Introduction

12.9.4 China Huaxin Revenue in Enterprise Cloud Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 China Huaxin Recent Development

12.10 CenturyLink

12.10.1 CenturyLink Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Enterprise Cloud Services Introduction

12.10.4 CenturyLink Revenue in Enterprise Cloud Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 CenturyLink Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

