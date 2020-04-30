Global Home Security Solutions Market 2020 by Types, Products, Massive Growth, Development Trends, Market-Sizing, End-Users and Future Outlook till 2025
The Report takes stock of the Home Security Solutions Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Home Security Solutions market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Home security solutions include video surveillance systems, alarm systems, and access control systems. Integrated home networks play a vital role in the effective functionality of these security systems. Innovations in the home security system market such as decreased hardware prices, advances in wireless standards, and smartphone penetration will fuel the growth of this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of home security systems.
In 2018, the global Home Security Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Home Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Home Security Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Tyco Security Products
Nortek Security & Control
Honeywell International Inc.
Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH
ASSA ABLOY
ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services
Vivint, Inc.
MOBOTIX
MONI Smart security
United Technologies Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Video Surveillance Systems
Alarm Systems
Access Control Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual Users
Building Contractors
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Home Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Home Security Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Home Security Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Home Security Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Video Surveillance Systems
1.4.3 Alarm Systems
1.4.4 Access Control Systems
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Home Security Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Individual Users
1.5.3 Building Contractors
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Home Security Solutions Market Size
2.2 Home Security Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Home Security Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Home Security Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Home Security Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Home Security Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Home Security Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Home Security Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Home Security Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Home Security Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Home Security Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Home Security Solutions Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Home Security Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Home Security Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Home Security Solutions Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Home Security Solutions Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Home Security Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Home Security Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Home Security Solutions Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Home Security Solutions Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Home Security Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Home Security Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Home Security Solutions Key Players in China
7.3 China Home Security Solutions Market Size by Type
7.4 China Home Security Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Home Security Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Home Security Solutions Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Home Security Solutions Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Home Security Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Home Security Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Home Security Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Home Security Solutions Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Home Security Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Home Security Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Home Security Solutions Key Players in India
10.3 India Home Security Solutions Market Size by Type
10.4 India Home Security Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Home Security Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Security Solutions Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Home Security Solutions Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Home Security Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Tyco Security Products
12.1.1 Tyco Security Products Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Home Security Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 Tyco Security Products Revenue in Home Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Tyco Security Products Recent Development
12.2 Nortek Security & Control
12.2.1 Nortek Security & Control Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Home Security Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Nortek Security & Control Revenue in Home Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Nortek Security & Control Recent Development
12.3 Honeywell International Inc.
12.3.1 Honeywell International Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Home Security Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 Honeywell International Inc. Revenue in Home Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH
12.4.1 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Home Security Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH Revenue in Home Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH Recent Development
12.5 ASSA ABLOY
12.5.1 ASSA ABLOY Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Home Security Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 ASSA ABLOY Revenue in Home Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 ASSA ABLOY Recent Development
12.6 ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services
12.6.1 ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Home Security Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services Revenue in Home Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services Recent Development
12.7 Vivint, Inc.
12.7.1 Vivint, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Home Security Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 Vivint, Inc. Revenue in Home Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Vivint, Inc. Recent Development
12.8 MOBOTIX
12.8.1 MOBOTIX Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Home Security Solutions Introduction
12.8.4 MOBOTIX Revenue in Home Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 MOBOTIX Recent Development
12.9 MONI Smart security
12.9.1 MONI Smart security Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Home Security Solutions Introduction
12.9.4 MONI Smart security Revenue in Home Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 MONI Smart security Recent Development
12.10 United Technologies Corporation
12.10.1 United Technologies Corporation Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Home Security Solutions Introduction
12.10.4 United Technologies Corporation Revenue in Home Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 United Technologies Corporation Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
