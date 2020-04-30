Global Night Vision System And Driver Monitoring System Market Huge Growth Opportunities, Industry Trends, Market Analysis & Global Forecast to 2027

To understand the market in depth, market research report is the perfect solution. This lets you know that how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving you information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there. A team of multi-lingual analysts and project managers is skilled to serve clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets.

Market Analysis: Global Night Vision System and Driver Monitoring System Market

Increased safety concern and rise in sales of luxury cars has driven the market growth of the industry significantly. This trend has affected the market growth positively and will raise the market share in the forecast period significantly, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Market Competitors: Global Night Vision System and Driver Monitoring System Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Night Vision System and Driver Monitoring System Market are AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd., Valeo, Veoneer Inc., OMRON Corporation, Magna International Inc., DENSO CORPORATION, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aptiv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., and Visteon Corporation.

Market Definition: Global Night Vision System and Driver Monitoring System Market

Rise in sales of vehicles has also meant in the rise of road accidents worldwide. This has induced the automotive industry to innovate and develop automotive safety systems which include the Night Vision System and Driver Monitoring System. These systems play an important role in lessening the instances of road accidents.

Night Vision System as the name suggests enables the driver of the vehicles to look beyond the reach of the vehicle headlights, helping the drivers during night time or during adverse weather conditions. Driver Monitoring System tracks the attentiveness and awareness of the drivers through an infrared detector which tracks the eye movements of the driver. These systems inform the driver of any threat forthcoming with the help of sounds and flashlights, if the driver fails to acknowledge these warning then the system applies automatic brakes to avoid any accidents or any life-threatening situations.

Surveys conducted in the region of Europe recently concluded that 38% of all fatal accidents occur during the night time. This fact emphasis the need for night vision and driver monitoring system to be installed in a larger segment of vehicles rather than just luxurious cars.

Market Drivers:

Increased safety awareness and concerns is driving the market growth

Rise in sales of luxury cars globally has also affected the market growth positively as these systems are majorly installed in luxury cars

Market Restraints:

High cost of these systems is one of the major factors restraining the market growth

High chances of hacking of these systems is also a major restraint in the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Night Vision System and Driver Monitoring System Market

The Global Night Vision System and Driver Monitoring System Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of night vision system and driver monitoring system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

