GLOBAL OIL AND GAS CONSULTING SERVICE MARKET OVERVIEW 2020, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH RATE, MAJOR MANUFACTURERS, DEVELOPMENT TRENDS & INDUSTRY FORECAST TO 2026

This report focuses on the global Oil & Gas Consulting Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil & Gas Consulting Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

SLR Consulting

WSP

Black & Veatch

Ramboll Group

Atkins

Arup

AlixPartners

Gustavson

Bain & Company

Cunningham Lindsey global

Aresco LP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Investment Assessment & Auditing

Permitting & Compliance

Project & Information Management

Monitoring & Testing

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Offshore oil field

Onshore oil field

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oil & Gas Consulting Service are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oil & Gas Consulting Service Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Oil & Gas Consulting Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Investment Assessment & Auditing

1.4.3 Permitting & Compliance

1.4.4 Project & Information Management

1.4.5 Monitoring & Testing

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oil & Gas Consulting Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Offshore oil field

1.5.3 Onshore oil field

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Oil & Gas Consulting Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Oil & Gas Consulting Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Oil & Gas Consulting Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Oil & Gas Consulting Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Oil & Gas Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Oil & Gas Consulting Service Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Oil & Gas Consulting Service Players (Opinion Leade

Continued….

