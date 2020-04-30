Global Packaging Automation Market 2020 Size, By Product Type, by Application, By End-Use-Industry, by Region; Growth Potential, Trends Analysis, Competitive Market Size and Forecast 2025

The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.

The Global Packaging Automation Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to the growing adoption of advanced packaging technology across various end-user industries to minimize their labor cost and increase their productivity. The increment in rate of industrialization & manufacturing activities owing to growing population, reduction in the labour cost due to automated packaging which requires less manual inputs, and rise in applications of this solution in various industries including food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce & logistics industry, chemicals, automotive, and others will boost the Packaging Automation Market in the upcoming year.

Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is raising safety concerns among the manufacturers for the workers coupled with increasing advanced technological developments such as autonomous robots, packaging robots, digital manufacturing. Furthermore, huge intense competition among companies in the market, demand for supply chain integration, augmenting globalization of production, need for lean & cost effective manufacturing and labour costs will accelerate the growth of Packaging Automation Market. Additionally, rising awareness about the retention of product quality and sustainable packaging will contribute to Packaging Automation Market growth during the forecast period.

Packaging Robots type of Packaging Automation Market is projected to be the leading product of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Product type, the Packaging Automation Market has been segmented into Automated Packagers, Packaging Robots, and Automated Conveyors & Sortation Systems. Packaging Robots dominates the global Packaging Automation owing to its application to provide product safety and quality throughout the value chain and rendering green machines with minimal environmental impact. Automated Conveyors & Sortation Systems market will boost by its huge demand in the e-commerce industry for its enhancing flexibility, increased shipping accuracy, and more frequent shipments.

Palletizing is expected to the leading applications for Packaging Automation market during the forecast period

On the basis of application type, the Packaging Automation Market has been segmented into wrapping, capping, filling, labeling, palletizing, and others. Palletizing will lead the global Packaging Automation owing to its applications in handling heavy loads and stacking cases, bags, bottles, and cartons for packing and labeling products. Wrapping market will drive by its features like high packaging speeds and improve packaging quality which led to minimizing labor costs

Food & Beverage is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Packaging Automation during the forecast period

On the basis of End-User, the Global Packaging Automation Market has been segmented into Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Automotive, E-commerce & Logistics, Chemicals, and Others. Food & Beverage dominates the global Packaging Automation due to increase in demand for rigid packaging solutions such as filling and palletizing machines that help in packaging beverages in hard plastics or bottles. Healthcare & Pharmaceutical market will drive by the requirement of proper packaging to protect them from environmental conditions and to prevent modification of their chemical properties which demand blister packs, plastic bottles, caps & closures, medical specialty bags, pouches and strip packs, medication tubes, and cartridges.

Europe accounts for the lion’s share of the global Packaging Automation Market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Packaging Automation Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe dominates the world Packaging Automation Market over the forecast period owing to the high penetration of packaging manufacturing companies coupled with the rising in adoption of smart packing solutions in various industrial sectors. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to demand of automated packaging product across various industries such as food and beverages, logistics and warehousing, retail, healthcare, chemical, automotive, and aerospace and defense.

Global Packaging Automation Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Swisslog Holding AG, Automated Packaging Systems, Inc. Kollmorgen, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co., KG, Brenton, PakTech, SATO Holdings, Emerson Industrial Automation, Ulma Packaging, ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Massman Automation Designs, Llc, Denso Corporation, And Gerhard Schubert Gmbh, are the key players in manufacturing of Packaging Automation.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Packaging Automation Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Packaging Automation production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

