Global Retail Cloud Market 2020 By Solution Software and Services, By Model, By Enterprise Size; Size, Forecast and Opportunities 2024

The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3640974

Retail cloud in the study refers to cloud technology designed for retailers to enable them with cost-effective streamlined operations, the flexibility of scaling up and down the production process, real-time data reporting for interactive customer experience, and quicker speed to market the offerings. Retail Cloud allows the enterprises to expand their retail footprints while ensuring streamlined operations, ease of use of the latest cloud technology and unparalleled agility for an efficient response to the changing market dynamics. The market size in the report global retail cloud market represents revenue generated from the sale of retail cloud solutions at the consumer level

The global retail cloud market size was valued above USD 14,000 million in 2017, and is expected to cross USD 51,000 million by 2024 at a CAGR above 20% during the forecast period. With the increasing demand for customer focused, consistent, and reliable retail experience, retail cloud solutions, the global retail cloud industry is gaining huge traction.

High scale adoption of smart devices is driving the global retail cloud market

As per the findings of the research, the software category led the global retail cloud market in 2017 as compared to service. It is expected to continue its strong market hold with potential growth, during the forecast period. The growth is expected due to increasing demand for full software suit systems by various small and medium enterprises, which are lacking technical staff and capital for cloud transition. However, due to the rise of e-commerce and mobility has made it necessary for retailers to have greater visibility into the entire supply chain, thereby increasing their focus on retail cloud services.

Software as a service (SaaS) has been a forerunner in the highest revenue contribution to the global retail cloud market

With information technology (IT) evolving rapidly, retailers are looking for advanced software solutions to improve their business outcomes and face the increasing challenges of meeting dynamic consumer demands. SaaS allows retailers with significant cost reductions to effectively serve the existing market and open new ones.

Globally, North America contributed the largest revenue to the global retail cloud market, accounting for nearly 35% of the total revenues in 2017, and is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period as well. The retail cloud market has been witnessing higher growth in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, as compared to the developed regions such as North America, and Europe. However high price sensitivity and competition is expected in the North American and European retail cloud market during the forecast period.

Competitive Outlook

The research states that the global retail cloud marketplace is competitive in nature, with players developing new seamless retail cloud offerings along with various subscription and attractive low-cost solutions for higher new market penetration. Some of the major players in this industry are Epicor Software Corporation, SAP SE, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Infor, RetailCloud, and, Cisco Systems Inc.

In the recent past, partnership and agreements have been the major recent activities in the global retail cloud market. For instance, In July 2018 – Accenture and Google Cloud partnered to launch the Accenture Google Cloud Business Group (AGBG) which would be focused to enable companies leverage Google Cloud technology and help provide exceptional customer experiences and speed up their digital transformation journeys. The new partnership group will focus on consumer-packaged goods, health, and retail industries. Most of the major vendors in the global retail cloud market are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.

Market Segmentation: Global Retail Cloud Market

By Solution

• Software

o Supply Chain Management

o Customer Management

o Workforce Management

o Reporting & Analytics

o Others

• Service

o Managed

o Professional

By Model

• Software as a Service (SaaS)

• Platform as a service (PaaS)

• Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

By Deployment

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

By Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprise

• Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• LATAM

• MEA

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-retail-cloud-market-by-solution-software-and-services-by-model-by-enterprise-size-size-forecast-and-opportunities-2018-2024

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Market dynamics

6.1. Trends

6.2. Drivers

6.3. Restraints

7. Porter’s five Force Analysis

8. Market Size and Forecast

8.1. Market Size and Forecast, by solution

8.1.1. Global retail cloud market, BY solution, $M (2014 – 2024)

8.2. Retail Cloud Software Market Size and Forecast, by Type

8.2.1. Global retail cloud software market, BY Type, $M (2014 – 2024)

8.3. Retail Cloud Service Market Size and Forecast, by Type

8.3.1 Global retail cloud Service market, BY Type, $M (2014 – 2024)

8.4. Software Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.4.1 Global retail cloud software market, BY region, $M (2014 – 2024)

8.5. Service Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.5.1 Global retail cloud Service market, BY region, $M (2014 – 2024)

8.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Model

8.6.1 Global retail cloud market, BY model, $M (2014 – 2024)

8.7. SaaS Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.7.1 Global SaaS retail cloud model market, BY region, $M (2014 – 2024)

8.8. PaaS Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.8.1 Global PaaS retail cloud model market, BY region, $M (2014 – 2024)

8.9. IaaS Market Size and Forecast, by Region

9.8.1 Global IaaS retail cloud model market, BY region, $M (2014 – 2024)

8.10. Market Size and Forecast, by Deployment

8.10.1 Global retail cloud market, BY deployment, $M (2014 – 2024)

8.11. Public Retail Cloud Market, and Forecast, by Region

8.11.1 Global public retail cloud market, BY region, $M (2014 – 2024)

8.12. Hybrid Retail Cloud Market, and Forecast, by Region

8.12.1 Global hybrid retail cloud market, BY region, $M (2014 – 2024)

8.13. Private Retail Cloud Market, and Forecast, by Region

8.13.1 Global private retail cloud market, BY region, $M (2014 – 2024)

8.14 Retail Cloud Market from SMEs, and Forecast, by Region

8.14.1. Global retail cloud market from SMEs, BY region, $M (2014 – 2024)

8.15. Retail Cloud Market from Large Enterprise, and Forecast, by Region

8.15.1. Global retail cloud market from large enterprise, BY region, $M (2014 – 2024)

8.16 Market Size and Forecast, by Geography

9. Market Size and Forecast North America

9.1. North America Market Size and Forecast, by Solution

9.1.1 North America retail cloud market, BY solution, $M (2014 – 2024)

9.2 North America Retail Cloud Market Size and Forecast, by Type

9.2.1 North America Retail Cloud Software Market, by Type, $M(2014-2014)

9.3 North America Retail Cloud Service Market Size and Forecast, by Type

9.3.1 North America retail cloud market, BY model, $M (2014 – 2024)

9.4 9.4North America Market Size and Forecast, by Model

9.4.1 North America retail cloud market, by model, $M (2014-2024)

9.5 North America Market Size and Forecast, by Deployment

9.5.1 North America retail cloud market, BY deployment, $M (2014 – 2024)

9.6 North America Market Size and Forecast, by Enterprise Size

9.6.1 North America retail cloud Market, by Enterprise Size

9.7 North America Market Size and Forecast, by Country

9.7.1 North America retail cloud market, BY country, $M (2014 – 2024)

10. Market Size and Forecast Europe

10.1. Europe Market Size and Forecast, by Solution

10.1.1 Europe retail cloud market, BY solution, $M (2014 – 2024)

10.2. Europe Retail Cloud Software Market Size and Forecast, by Type

10.2.1 Europe retail cloud software market, BY type, $M (2014 – 2024)

10.3. Europe Retail Cloud service Market Size and Forecast, by Type

10.3.1 Europe retail cloud service market, BY type, $M (2014 – 2024)

10.4 Europe Retail Cloud service Market Size and Forecast, by Model

10.4.1 Europe retail cloud market, BY Model, $M (2014 – 2024)

10.5 Europe Retail Cloud service Market Size and Forecast, by Deployment

10.5.1 Europe retail cloud market, BY Model, $M (2014 – 2024)

10.6 Europe Retail Cloud service Market Size and Forecast, by Enterprise Size

10.6.1 Europe retail cloud market, BY Model, $M (2014 – 2024)

10.7 Europe Retail Cloud service Market Size and Forecast, by Country

10.7.1 Europe retail cloud market, BY Country, $M (2014 – 2024)

11 Market Size and Forecast Asia Pacific

11.1 Asia Pacific Retail Cloud service Market Size and Forecast, by Solution

11.1.1 Asia Pacific retail cloud service market, BY Solution, $M (2014 – 2024)

11.2. Asia Pacific Retail Cloud service Market Size and Forecast, by Type

11.2.1 Asia Pacific retail cloud service market, BY type, $M (2014 – 2024)

11.3 Asia Pacific Retail Cloud software Market Size and Forecast, by Type

11.3.1 Asia Pacific retail cloud software market, BY type, $M (2014 – 2024)

11.4. Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast, by Model

11.4.1 Asia Pacific retail cloud market, BY model, $M (2014 – 2024)

11.5. Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast, by Deployment

11.5.1 Asia Pacific retail cloud market, BY deployment, $M (2014 – 2024)

11.6 Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast, by Enterprise

11.6.1 Asia Pacific retail cloud market, BY enterprise, $M (2014 – 2024)

11.7 Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast, by Country

11.7.1 Asia Pacific retail cloud market, BY, $M (2014 – 2024)

12.6. Middle East and Africa Market Size and Forecast, by Enterprise Size

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa retail cloud market, BY enterprise size, $M (2014 – 2024)

12.7. Middle East and Africa Market Size and Forecast, by Country

12.7.1 Middle East and Africa retail cloud market, BY country, $M (2014 – 2024)

13. Market Size and Forecast Latin America

13.1 Latin America Market Size and Forecast, by Solution

13.1.1 Latin America retail cloud market, BY solution, $M (2014 – 2024)

13.2. Latin America Retail Cloud Software Market Size and Forecast, by Type

13.2.1 Latin America retail cloud software market, BY type, $M (2014 – 2024)

13.3. Latin America Retail Cloud service Market Size and Forecast, by Type

13.3.1 Latin America retail cloud service market, BY type, $M (2014 – 2024)

13.4. Latin America Market Size and Forecast, by Model

13.4.1 Latin America retail cloud market, BY model, $M (2014 – 2024)

13.5. Latin America Market Size and Forecast, by Deployment

13.5.1 Latin America retail cloud market, BY deployment, $M (2014 – 2024

13.6. Latin America Market Size and Forecast, by Enterprise Size

13.6.1 Latin America retail cloud market, BY enterprise size, $M (2014 – 2024)

13.7. Latin America Market Size and Forecast, by Country

13.7.1 Latin America retail cloud market, BY country, $M (2014 – 2024)

14. Market Competitive

14.1. Recent Activities of Key Players

14.2 Partnership & Agreement

14.3. Product Launch

15. Company Profile

15.1. SAP SE

15.2. IBM CORPORATION

15.3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

15.4. Oracle Corporation

15.5. RetailCloud

15.6. Infor, Inc.

15.7. Retail Solutions Inc.

15.8. RapidScale

15.9. Fujitsu Limited

15.10. JDA Software Group, Inc.

16. Abbreviations

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3640974

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

