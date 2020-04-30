Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market 2019 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025

Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

The Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025, from USD 2.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 15.1 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

operating in the global underwater acoustic communication market are Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Kongsberg Group, UniEnergy Technologies., Ultra Electronics group website Ltd, Thales Group, EvoLogics COO., Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Hydroacoustics, Gavial Holdings, AquaSeNT LLC., Proserv., Rtsys, Subnero, G5 Scientific, Jpanalytic and Seagnal and among others.

Conducts Overall Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market,By Interface Platform (Sensor Interface, Acoustic Modem, Others (Sonobuoys, Buoys), By Communication Range (Shallow Water Range, Medium Water Range, Long Water Range, Full Ocean Range), By Application (Environmental Monitoring, Pollution Monitoring, Climate Recording, Hydrography, Oceanography), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Scientific Research & Development, Marine) , By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa).- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

Underwater acoustic communication is defined as a technique of propagating sound in water. It is a framework for the underwater acoustic communication system. It contains channels, propagation models and statistical characterization. It is a contact of the mechanical waves that create sound with the water and its boundaries. The frequency of underwater acoustics is between 10 Hz and 1 MHz. Underwater acoustic communication has various factors which includes time variations of the channel, small available bandwidth, multi-path propagation and strong signal attenuation. It has wide number of application which includes environmental monitoring, pollution monitoring, climate recording, hydrography and oceanography. It is used in different industries oil & gas, military & defense, homeland security, scientific research & development, marine. In marine industry, it plays a vital role such as environmental monitoring, underwater exploration and scientific data collection.

For instances, in 2012, EvoLogics GmbH launched Underwater Acoustic Modems an embedded network protocol development platform. It was a great tool to effectively design, test and implement underwater acoustic network protocols. It is used for multiple maritime and offshore applications.

Furthermore, in 2017, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation launched a new era of digital underwater communications named Janus which acts as an effective underwater communication network to allow undersea robots to work together and report back home.

Major Market Drivers:

Growing adoption of underwater acoustic modems in naval defense.

Growing importance of reliable and secured communication in defense.

Increasing homeland security end user.

Increasing offshore oil & gas production

Delayed delivery rates due to the relatively slow speed of sound in water.

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Market Segmentation: Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

The global underwater acoustic communication market is segmented into interface platform, communication range, application, end user and by geography.

Based on interface platform, the market is segmented into sensor interface, acoustic modem and others. Others are sub segmented into sonobuoys and buoys.

Based on communication range, the market is segmented into shallow water range, medium water range, long water range, full ocean range.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into environmental monitoring, pollution monitoring, climate recording, hydrography, oceanography and others.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into oil & gas, military & defense, homeland security, scientific research & development, marine and others.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely north America & south America, Europe, Asia-pacific and, middle east & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

The global underwater acoustic communication market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of underwater acoustic communication market for global, Europe, North America, Asia pacific and South America.

