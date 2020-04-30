Hernia Repair Market Research Provides an In-Depth Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Industry Trends Adopted by the Competitors | (2020-2025)

Global hernia repair devices and consumables market report also includes qualitative insights such as pipeline analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, drivers and restraints. The study covers information regarding the hernia repair market treatments.

Request for Sample Research Report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/801

Global hernia repair market size is estimated to reach USD 5.55 billion due to the rising demand for advanced meshes, the high recurrence rate of hernia, increase in adoption of robotic surgeries, and surge in geriatric population. Factors such as technological advancements, opportunities in emerging economies, and collaborative approaches of legal authorities across emerging economies are expected to favor the global hernia repair market growth during the forecast period between 2018 and 2025.

By 2025, the global hernia repair market size is estimated to reach USD 5.55 billion due to the rising demand for advanced meshes, the high recurrence rate of hernia, increase in adoption of robotic surgeries, and surge in geriatric population. Factors such as technological advancements, opportunities in emerging economies, and collaborative approaches of legal authorities across emerging economies are expected to favor the global hernia repair market growth during the forecast period between 2018 and 2025.

Browse Complete Research Report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/hernia-repair-market

On the basis of the product, the global hernia repair market is segmented into consumables and surgical devices. The consumables segment is further sub-segmented into the synthetic and biological mesh. Globally, the synthetic mesh segment dominated the global hernia repair consumables market with more than 60% share whereas biological mesh is expected to emerge as the most lucrative segment by 2025. In the U.S. the biological mesh has appealed more advantages as compared to synthetic mesh, however, these meshes are not widely favored in Europe and other regions owing to high cost and easy availability of its counterpart.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific contributed the majority of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market share in 2017 and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. Continuous research on developing novel operating techniques to provide low-cost treatment is one of the major factors for regional growth. For instance, in May 2017, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital introduced 555 techniques which dig smaller holes compared to conventional techniques. Such trends are expected to improve the quality of services offered by medical practitioners.

The Middle East and Africa hernia repair market are also expected to grow steadily at a 3.7% CAGR pertaining to the presence of a large number of diagnosed cases. Continually improving healthcare infrastructure, majorly in countries such as UAE and Qatar, is expected to drive the growth by 2025. For instance, Al Wakra Hospital, which is based in Qatar, is making use of the innovative Da Vinci robotic surgical system for a varied range of surgeries such as general surgery, ENT, gynecology, and bariatric surgery among others. The robotic surgery program which started in 2016 has benefitted more than 160 patients for hernia repair surgery. The surgery makes use of an advanced technique which comprises minimal incision and thus reduces the chance of infection for the patient and helps in faster recovery.

Enquire to Buy [email protected] https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/801

Furthermore, advancement in the types of surgical mesh for hernia repair in the U.S. is expected to boost the growth of this market in the region. For instance, surgeons at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy are preparing to provide a hybrid surgical technique for repairing abdominal hernias which have been pioneered in Germany. This new technique is expected to reduce the recovery time that comes as compared to traditional open surgery and lessen the likelihood of complications. Such trends are expected to drive the regional hernia repair market growth for over the forecast period.

Baxter International, C.R.Bard, Cook Medical, Medtronic, B Braun Melsungen AG, Aspide Medical, Cousin Biotech, Atrium, LifeCell Corporation, Dipro Medical Devices Slr, W.L. Gore & Associates, and Ethicon, Inc. among others are the leading players present within the global hernia repair market. For instance, TELA Bio, Inc. is a privately-owned company in the United States focuses on developing advanced, economical, surgical reconstruction solutions to hospitals, patients and surgeons. After Aroa Biosurgery received the 510k clearance in January 2019, TELA Bio (in collaboration with Aroa Biosurgery) began commercialization of OviTex® Reinforced bioscaffolds (large size) for abdominal wall reconstruction and hernia repair after.

Key segments of the global hernia repair market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Consumables

Synthetic Mesh

Biological Mesh

Surgical Devices

Procedure Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Tension Free

Open Hernia

Laproscopic

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

S.

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

About Adroit Market Research:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414