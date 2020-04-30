Industrial Air Filtration Market analyzes the impact followed by restraints and opportunities and projected developments (2020-2025)

The study includes global industrial air filtration market value for a period ranging from 2015 to 2025. The report also includes market drivers, market restraints, and Porter’s five forces analysis.

The demand is anticipated to grow owing to factors such as urbanization, rapid industrialization in emerging economies, and rising environmental concerns. The increasing government initiatives to minimize the air pollution caused by several industries is anticipated to impact the growth of the industrial air filtration market in a positive direction.

Over the past decade, the growth of industrial sector across the globe has affected the environmental balance pertaining to pollution caused by industrial effluents. Due to the increasing industrial jobs, specifically in low-income countries, is hazardous and contains a threat to environment as the industries in these regions suffer from unchecked pollution.

In 2017, Europe contributed a maximum share, whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the growth with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Government initiatives such as “The 2013 Clean Air Programme” for Europe concentrated on improving ambient air quality standards. Additionally, several regulations for industries mandate the use of air filters within the factory premises.

The food segment influenced the industry registering 21% of the global industrial air filtration market share and is estimated to grow with a similar trend in the forecast period. Manufacturing process is bringing up new advancements on food products resulting constant demand for air filters within the production area. Need for a minimum microbial count in the air to maintain the optimum quality of raw materials as well as finished products is estimated to drive the application growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the opening of new production facilities across the globe is also expected to spur the demand for air filtration equipment and accessories in the near future. In July 2018, Walmart initiated own milk processing plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Additionally, in July 2018, Coca Cola started a new production facility in Yunnan, China. Such expectations are expected to drive the demand in the near future.

The global industrial air filtration market is segmented into several classifications including product overview, application overview, and regional overview. Based on the product overview the global industrial air filtration market is categorized into dust collectors, mist collectors, HEPA filters, CC&F, Baghouse Filters. In terms of applications the global industrial air filtration market is subjected into cement, food, metals, power, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, paper & pulp and woodworking, plastic, and others.

Looping on to the regional outlook, the global industrial air filtration market is widely range to North America, US, Europe, Germany, UK, France, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, India, Central & South America, Brazil, Middle East & Africa.

Leading players of the global industrial air filtration market include Pall Corporation, Freudenberg Group, Cummins Filtration, SPX, American Air Filter Company, Inc., Air Filter Industries Pvt.Ltd., MANN+HUMMEL, Parker Hannifin Corp, CAMFIL AIR FILTRATION INDIA PVT LTD, Donaldson Company, Pall Corporation, Flanders Corp, Air Flow Systems Inc., and more others.

