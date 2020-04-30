Intravenous Iron Drugs Market – Industry Statistics, Opportunities, Assessment, Demand, Scope and Forecast 2025

Intravenous Iron Drugs Market: Snapshot

Iron is one of the most significant minerals required for the correct working of human bodies. Iron insufficiency prompts various medical problems, for example, anemia and could have a grave and direct association with the several of hospitalizations and deaths. The global market for intravenous drugs is foreseen to display a solid CAGR over the report’s forecast period attributable to the rising pervasiveness of anemia cases over the globe, the rising utilizations of intravenous iron medication treatment, and an empowering pace of advancement of novel items. The market is likewise fundamentally profiting by the increased use of intravenous iron drugs treatment for pregnant ladies, and patients suffering from IBD and interminable heart ailment. The category of non-dextran intravenous iron drugs is by and by drawing more traction over the conventional dextran intravenous iron drugs. The capacity of the former category to deliver heavier dosage of intravenous iron as compared to later is powering the demand for non-dextran intravenous iron drugs.

The market in North America is directly the main generator of revenue to the global intravenous iron drugs market. The prevalence of iron inadequacy anemia and the presence of some of the leading players in the region are among the key elements owing to the high future development prospects of the North America intravenous iron drugs market. The vendor scenario of the global market is profoundly fragmented due to the advent of a high number of global and regional organizations. Organizations are highly competitive in nature with a high concentration on the non-dextran iron treatments, improvement of novel medication applicants, and global expansion of promising regional markets and other areas of applications.

Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market: Overview

Iron is one of the most crucial minerals required for the proper functioning of human bodies. Iron deficiency leads to a number of health issues such as anemia and could have a grave and direct connection to the number of hospitalizations and deaths in a region. Oral iron is prescribed to reverse anemia, but this course of iron intake could lead to frequent non-adherence and gastrointestinal toxicity. Intravenous iron drugs are reserved for cases where the patients show unresponsiveness to or are intolerant of oral iron intake therapy, have severe anemia, or are suffering from iron malabsorption.

With very rare chances of leading to adverse events, the ability of intravenous iron drug therapies to infuse a sufficient dosage of iron to a patient has been considered an attractive option for the past many years. This report presents a detailed overview of the global intravenous iron drugs market’s present state of development and forecasts its growth prospects over the period between 2017 and 2025.

Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global market for intravenous drugs is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR over the report’s forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of iron deficiency anemia cases across the globe, the rising set of applications of intravenous iron drug therapy, and an encouraging pace of development of novel products. The market is also significantly benefitting from the increased usage of intravenous iron drugs therapy for pregnant women, and patients with inflammatory bowel diseases and chronic heart failure. Active involvement of public and private bodies, especially across developing and less developed countries, in the process of increasing awareness regarding the need for safe levels of iron in pregnant women is also driving the market.

Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market: Market Potential

The segment of non-dextran intravenous iron drugs is presently gaining more traction over the segment of the conventional dextran intravenous iron drugs. The ability of the former to deliver larger dosages of intravenous iron as compared to the latter is fueling the demand for non-dextran intravenous iron drugs. Several other benefits of non-dextran intravenous iron drugs, including their ability to challenge the numerous challenges faced by the segment of dextran intravenous iron drugs, such as safety concerns and unsatisfactory response, are also working in the favor of the non-dextran intravenous iron drugs segment.

Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market: Regional Overview

From a geographical scenario, the report covers regional markets such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the market in North America is presently the leading contributor of revenue to the global intravenous iron drugs market. The rising prevalence of iron deficiency anemia and the presence of some of the global market’s leading players in the region are some of the key factors attributable to the high future growth prospects of the North America intravenous iron drugs market. High disposable incomes and awareness among consumers are also expected to also fuel the demand for intravenous iron drugs in the region in the next few years.

Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market: Competitive Overview

The vendor landscape of the global market for intravenous iron drugs is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of regional and global companies. Companies operate in the highly competitive environment with a rising focus on the development of novel drug candidates, non-dextran iron therapies, and expansion across promising regional markets and areas of application to outplay competitors. Some of the leading vendors operating in the global market for intravenous iron drugs are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Pharmacosmos A/S, Galenica Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., American Regent, Inc., Vifor Pharma Ltd., Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc., Sanofi Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Actavis, Inc.

