Isocyanate Market Latest Innovative Solutions to Boost Global Growth, Overview, Driver, Restraints, Deployments and Key Players 2025

The global isocyanate market is expected to reach USD 42.21 million by 2025, from USD 37.64 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major competitors in the Isocyanate Market -:

Some of the major players operating in the global isocyanate market are BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd., Vencorex, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., KUMHO MITSUI CHEMICALS CORP., Huntsman International LLC., LANXESS , Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, and others.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Isocyanate Market .

Segmentation Analysis of the overall Isocyanate Market -:

The global Isocyanate market is segmented based on type, application, and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global isocyanate market is segmented into MDI, TDI, aliphatic isocyanate and others.

On the basis of application, the global isocyanate market is classified in rigid foam, flexible foam, paints & coatings, adhesive & sealants, and elastomers & binders, and others.

Based on geography the global isocyanate market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in demand of construction industry

Growth in emerging economies and technological innovations.

Rising demand from furniture industry as carpet cushion and mattress padding

Consumption of polyurethane in various consumer and industrial applications

Increasing toluene costs and highly volatile crude oil pricing.

Highly toxic and hazardous nature coupled with heavy polyurethane affecting growth of isocyanate

Use of certain polyurethanes coatings, adhesives and foams lead to occupational asthma

