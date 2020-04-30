Office Chairs Market 2020 Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Regions and Forecast to 2025

Latest study on Office Chairs Market 2019 Analysis by Trends, Scenario, Top manufacturers, Distribution, Regional, Business Opportunity & Forecast 2025. Previously in 2018, the global office chairs market size was valued at USD 10.69 billion and estimated to project the rise of USD 20.19 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The growth results to the emphasizing office designs in a manner that can make the employees comfortable and provides strengths to improve work productivity. The global office chairs market is witnessing a rapid growth in order to offer an employee satisfaction which is also a primary office market trends.

The global office chairs market size was majorly dominated from enterprise procurements in 2017. The revenue generated in the global office chairs market was dominated by the large scale adoption in this sector, which constituted approximately 64.5% of the overall market. The rapid technology advancement and its adoption in the workplace has witnessed a radical transformation along with the manner in which employees interact with the available furniture. The emergence of innovative technology in office chair production has led to the integration of various factors such as the new moves and gestures while designing the technical furniture, the distribution within the room, and the chairs. The new developments in office chair designs which resolve functional issues arising out of new work habits have led to the rapid development of the ergonomic office chair market in enterprises.

The global office chair market trends are characterized by the advent growth of the ergonomic office chair market. Ergonomic chairs basically are office chairs which have seat depth, an adjustable seat height, and lumbar support. The offer advantages such as improved worker health, better work productivity, enhanced customizability, and reduced business costs. Ergonomics at workplaces is a paramount factor that can benefit firms by reducing employee absenteeism, increase employee engagement, demonstrate a firm’s commitment to safety, and thereby improve job satisfaction. All these factors combined, have ensured an escalated demand for the procurement of ergonomic office chair market.

On the basis of geographical segmentation, the global office chairs market revenue generation was the highest in North America at USD 4.13 billion in 2017. This region showcased the highest demand for office chairs, especially driving the ergonomic office chair market led by enterprise and school procurements in the US. The data collected from the Annual Survey of Entrepreneurs conducted by the Census Bureau showed a staggering 5.6 million employer firms present in the US in 2016. The presence of a large volume of multinational firms and medium and small scale corporate offices is the main driver, propelling the demand for office chairs in the North America region.

The global office chairs market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of global players. Companies including Steelcase Inc., Herman Miller, Inc., Haworth Inc., HNI Corporation, OKAMURA CORPORATION, Kimball Office, UE Furniture Co., Ltd., TOPSTAR GMBH, Bristol, UB Office Systems, PSI Seating Ltd. and Elite Office Furniture (UK) Ltd. among others have a broader presence within the global office chairs market.

Key segments of the global office chairs market

Product Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Cloth Office Chair

Leather Office Chair

PU Office Chair

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Enterprise Procurement

Government Procurement

School Procurement

Individual Procurement

What does the report include?

The study on the global office chair market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain and Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of product, application and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

