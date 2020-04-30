Pea Protein Market Report (2020-2025), Competitive Analysis, Proposal Strategy, Top Addressable Targets, Key Requirements

The concentrated and textured segments are anticipated to support the healthy pea protein market growth during the forecast period. The concentrated pea protein segment is expected to boost the global pea protein market size by 2025, owing to the favorable use of the concentrate product in dietary supplements and household food dishes. Furthermore, these products exhibit a neutral taste and can be used as gluten-free ingredients in daily food preparations

Pea-protein market is segmented on the basis of Product type and application. Segmentation on the basis of type is done as Isolated, concentrated, and textured. These are some of the main segmentations that are done for the market and among these the isolated segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace. The isolated segment is described by the high protein content and balanced amino acid profile, due to which they are highly used as a key ingredient in the processing of various dietary supplements and beverages.

Global Pea Protein Market Size for the year of 2019 along with segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By Region and others during the forecast period of 2018-2025. The report on global pea protein market helps the readers in understanding, various factors influencing the growth of pea protein market. The pea protein market is growing due to increased awareness among people about healthier lifestyle and conversion to vegan lifestyle in the past years. Due to the increased awareness and requirement for high protein dietary items along with consumer and food processing industry are the factors helping the market grow.

The pea-protein product contains strong nutritional content along with growing demand from various food products and manufacturers as an enhancer of texture and improved functionality applications. There has been considerable growth in number of lactose intolerant people along with increased consumption of bakery products is one of the leading reasons for growth of the Pea Protein Market. The growth in non-genetically modified organisms (non-GMO) crops agricultural economies are some of the other factors supporting the growth in Pea Protein Market. The market is growing due to increased demand from various sportsperson in the health drinks.

The report on global pea-protein market helps in analyzing the various factors that help the market grow in particular regions. Among the various segments, the America has the largest market share followed by Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific regions.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Roquette Frèrers, Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd., Axiom Foods, Inc., Cosucra-Groupe Warcoing, Nutri-Pea Limited, and Ingredion are some of the key pea protein manufacturers operating in the global pea protein ingredient market. Product diversification or inclusion of new plant based ingredients to the existing food and nutrition business line is one of the key pea protein market trends implemented among the leading industry players. For instance, Burcon NutraScience has a diverse plant protein portfolio, which includes canola protein, pea protein, and plant-based dairy alternatives. New product launch is another growth strategy implemented by manufacturers operating in the global pea protein ingredient market.

Consumption of pea protein concentrates is expected to increase pea protein market growth over the next few years mainly in Asia Pacific, owing to increasing consumer adoption of lifestyles that support overall wellbeing and weight management. Regional players such as Axys Nutrition Products Pvt. Ltd. offers Nutrova, a pea protein concentrate aimed at fitness and weight management. This product is made from gluten-free and lactose-free protein sources and is completely vegan.

Some of the key players of the global pea-protein market are Roquette Frèrers, Axiom Foods, Nutri-Pea Limited and others. The report includes various strategies and innovative ideas adopted by these market leaders to stay ahead among the competitors.

