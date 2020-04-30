Polyurethane Adhesives Market – SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments

This market research report endows with significant and meaningful market insights for the business by taking into consideration various factors. Even a number of steps have been utilized in this report for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information. With a systematic problem analysis, model building and fact-finding, Polyurethane Adhesives Market report lends a hand to businesses in decision-making and managing marketing of goods and services. This market report gives illustrations of the CAGR values for the historic year 2018, the base year 2019, and the forecast for the year 2020-2026.

Global polyurethane adhesives market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Segmentation: Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market

By Resin Technology

Solventborne

Reactive

Dispersion

Hot Melt

Others

By Resin Type

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

By Application

Building & Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Footwear

Electrical & Electronics

Furniture

By Geography(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Definition: Polyurethane Adhesives Market

Adhesives are the substances that are used to bind materials and are used in almost all the industries. Polyurethane adhesives are the types of glues made of urethane polymers and are also known as elastic adhesives. The adhesives provide extraordinary elongation and elasticity to the products. There are three different types of polyurethane adhesives, 2 component Polyurethane adhesives (Pur 2C), 1 component Polyurethane adhesives curing by heat (Pur 1C – heat) and 1 component Polyurethane adhesives curing by moisture (Pur 1C – moisture).

Key vendors operating in the market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global polyurethane adhesives market are 3M, Arkema., Ashland H.B. Fuller Company, Huntsman International LLC., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Scott Bader Company Ltd., Sika AG, Dow, Innovative Resin Systems, Inc., Princeton Keynes Group Inc., DUNBAR SALES CO INC., Master Bond, Inc., Adhesive & Equipment, Inc., American Polyfilm, Inc., among others

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, 3M expanded its portfolio for adhesives to be used in wearable medical devices. The company announced the addition of 3MExtended Wear Medical Transfer Adhesive, 4075 to its product line of adhesives. The new product has been tested under various parameters ensuring its potential of producing irritation and skin sensitization. The product launch helped the company in extending adhesives portfolio for its wearable medical devices

In February 2019, Huntsman International LLC showcased its composites and polyurethane resins, adhesives and syntactics technologies at JEC World 2019. The products can be used in aerospace, automotive and industrial applications. The products showcasing helped the company in building a strong presence among other key players

Focal points covered in this Polyurethane Adhesives Market report

This Polyurethane Adhesives Market report provides pin point analysis of the market outlook and later establishes its comparison with current patterns. Also it creates a relationship of the market outlook with Porter Five Force Analysis

This research report is inclusive concept of the market progression. The market progression considers the components of the present situation and compares the current scenario of the market with future developmental chances.

The Polyurethane Adhesives Market research report includes investigation at global and regional levels. These comprehensive and local level investigations are inclusive of the request as well as the supply powers which in turn willingly or unwillingly affects the market development

Various Topics such as product offering, finance related data, recent developments, analysis of Strengths, weakness, Opportunities and Threats in the upcoming scenario are highlighted in this research report.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Polyurethane Adhesives Market

To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.

Market estimates of all the key segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets throughout the forecast period

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

