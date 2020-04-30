Procurement Outsourcing Market Size, Application, Region and Growth Forecast 2018-2028

Procurement outsourcing entails transferring certain procurement activities such as category management, sourcing, transaction management, and others. This enables companies to focus better on their core competencies. It also helps them to reduce costs and thus realize bottom-line savings. The different types of services provided by procurement services providers are transactional services, strategic services, and tactical services. Of those, the transactional services pertain to daily buying, including processing purchase orders. Tactical services include spot buys and strategic services include providing end-to-end category management services for non-core spend areas.

Companies can reap massive benefits through procurement outsourcing. For instance they can easily consult a pool of experts who can guide them through matters related to process and policy compliance. This can enable the companies to enhance efficiency by letting them utilize in-house resources for core processes, which would eventually reflect on their bottom lines. But most importantly, it can enable them to cut costs too. Companies have the option to outsource just the non-core and non-core processes. Those typically encompass telecom, marketing, IT, logistics, general and professional services, travel and transportation, and packaging, among others.

A copious number of companies offer procurement outsourcing services to their clients. This makes the landscape fragmented and highly competitive. To survive in such a challenging environment, most companies are seen resorting to innovative strategies. In future, the market is expected to become even more competitive owing to the entry of many more players. Most of them have a solid presence in Europe and North America. However, most of them are also seen eyeing the Asia Pacific market which holds out massive opportunities because of the burgeoning IT and BPO sectors, particularly in the large and developing economies of India and China. Companies are seen pouring money to set shop in the region.

Global Procurement Outsourcing Market: Overview

With respect to numerous associated factors, the global procurement outsourcing market has been thoroughly covered in the report. Various associated elements such as driving factors, prime restraints, competitive analysis, geographical outlook, and latest trends and opportunities, are comprehensively described in the report. The study has been compiled by extensive carrying out extensive primary as well as secondary research. The report also prognosticates the global procurement outsourcing market to depict extensive growth during the forthcoming years, and thus outlines a healthy market potential to exist. Chief market dynamics associated with trends are also covered in the report along with prime challenges faced by competitors.

Global Procurement Outsourcing Market: Market Potential, Trends and Restraints

A rising adoption of IT and BPO processes for improving procurement outsourcing services is primarily driving this market in recent times. A rising number of job opportunities in the corporate BPO and IT sectors is also responsible for increasing the instances where procurement outsourcing services might be required, consequently propelling the market to achieve extensive growth. Many service providers are inclined towards use of automated BPO operations, and this is only possible by facilitating the utilization of quality procurement outsourcing processes.

However, high costs of developing these services are often passed on to the clients in the form of steep fees. This might make them consider cheaper alternatives, consequently restraining the global procurement outsourcing market. Lack of adequate manpower and resources in remote and underdeveloped regions to operate these systems is also hindering the market substantially. Nevertheless, many companies are expected to introduce cost effective solutions soon, which might offset the effects of obstacles faced by the global procurement outsourcing market up to a certain extent in future.

Global Procurement Outsourcing Market: Geographical Outlook

Geography-wise, this market is mainly segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, Europe and the North America hold leading positions in terms of maximum revenue gained, as compared to revenue attracted by other regions. Such growth has mainly resulted owing to the presence of a strong IT sector in these regions, coupled with extensive presence of procurement outsourcing processes spread across several industries.

However, many players are fast establishing themselves properly in Asia Pacific in order to provide quality procurement outsourcing services. This is mainly because of an increasingly burgeoning IT and BPO sector in key countries such as India and China from Asia Pacific, where use of procurement outsourcing is largely needed. Increasing awareness among the masses to work in this field in Asia Pacific along with a rising number of relevant job opportunities is expected to make this region depict boundless growth in the procurement outsourcing market in future.

Global Procurement Outsourcing Market: Competitive Landscape

Several companies have been providing procurement outsourcing services to their clients since many years, thus forming a substantially strong vendor landscape characterized with a fragmented nature. Most companies are implementing innovative mechanisms to improve the quality of their services. The competition is expected to intensify with numerous players expectd to enter the market on a regular basis in the next few years.

Simplifying IT environment, developing an economical cost structure, and opting for process automation, are key strategies implemented by major players operating in the global procurement outsourcing market. Many companies have invested large sums of money in this market to ensure that the strategies described above help bring in success. HCL, Capgemini, TCS, CGI, Accenture, CSC, HP, Infosys, Optimum Procurement, ATS Group, Proxima, Synise, DSSI, IBM, Aegis, TechMahindra, Corpus, Wipro, Xchanging, WNS, Xerox, Genpact, and GEP, are some of the chief companies present in this market.

