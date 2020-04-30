SPAIN HOTEL MARKET, NUMBERS AND FORECAST BY TYPE (LUXURY, UPSCALE, MIDSCALE, AND BUDGET AND ECONOMY), ORDERING PLATFORM (ONLINE, OFFLINE), REGION, HOTELS

In the year 2018, Spain, with 82.6 Million, received the 3rd highest number of tourists after France (90 Million) and United States (81 Million). However, in terms of tourism revenue, Spain was the second highest globally, only behind the United States but more than France. All these factors make Spain one of the faster-growing hotel markets across the world. Spain’s hotel market has grown extensively in recent years, and it is projected to grow during the forecast period. With the continued growth of tourism, rapid economic growth, and the medium population base, natural resources, Spain has many international and domestic hotel brands and hotel groups. According to Renub Research, Spain Hotel Market is expected to be USD 24.1 Billion by the end of the year 2025.

According to our study, the rapid growth in the international tourists are driving the tourism industry as well as the hotel industry and increasing the demand for the development of new hotels across Spain. By the year 2019 to 2020, Spain will open more hotels in cities like Madrid 3 hotels with 854 rooms, Barcelona 3 hotels with 422 rooms, with more cities to follow a similar trend, which is covered in this report. Investment activity is booming in Spain. Last year, after the United Kingdom, Spain was second in terms of investment volume.

Renub Research report titled “Spain Hotel Market, Numbers & Forecast by Type (Luxury, Upscale, Midscale, and Budget & Economy) Ordering Platform (Online, Offline), Region (Barcelona, Madrid, Gran Caneria, Ibiza &Formentera, Carany Islands, and Others), Hotels (Meliá Hotels International, Barcelo hotel group, NH Hotel Group, TUI Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International)” provides a complete analysis of Spain Hotel Market.

By Hotel Type – High-End Hotel Market Dominates the Spain Hotel Market

The report studies the market for the following hotel segments: High End, Mid Scale, and Budget. The high-end hotel dominates the hotel market in Spain.

By Ordering Platform – Online Hotel Booking Market is steadily Growing

The online hotel booking market is steadily increasing in the hotel industry in Spain. This study includes two kinds of the platform for ordering: Online and Offline. The online hotel industry is expected to develop tremendously by 2025.

By Region – Spain Hotel Market

This report covers the status of 4+ Star, 3 Star, and 2 Star Hotels in Barcelona, Madrid, Gran Canaria, Ibiza & Formentera, Canary Islands, and Others. Each region offers the following information:

Number of Room

Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)

Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

Occupancy Rate

Hotel Analysis

Meliá Hotels International

Barcelo hotel group

NH Hotel Group

TUI Hotels & Resorts

Marriott International

All the hotels have been studied from two viewpoints.

Recent Developments

Revenue

Hotel Type- Spain Hotel Market & Numbers

Luxury Hotel

Upscale Hotel

Mid Scale Hotel

Budget Hotel

Ordering Platform – Spain Hotel Market

Online

Offline

By Region – Spain four-plus star, three stars and two-star hotels Status

Barcelona

Madrid

Gran Canaria

Ibiza &Formentera

Canary Islands

Others

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Importance of the Tourist Industry for the Spanish Economy

4.1.2 Recent Market Activity

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Growing Competition

4.2.2 Hyper Competition

4.2.3 Hotel Transparency – Value vs. Price

4.2.4 Cultural and Language Differences

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Extended Stay Operators Eye Growth Opportunities

4.3.2 Future of Hotel Investment in the Resort Destinations

4.3.3 Refurbishment / Rebranding of Existing Properties

5. Spain Hotel Market

5.1 Market

5.2 Number of Hotel

5.3 Number of Hotel Rooms

5.4 ADR (average daily rent per night)

5.5 Occupancy Rate

5.6 REVPAR (Per room per night)

6. Share – Spain Hotel Analysis

6.1 Hotel Type – Volume Share

6.2 Ordering Platform – Market Share

7. Hotel Type – Spain Hotel Market and Volume

7.1 Luxury Hotel

7.1.1 Market

7.1.2 Volume

7.2 Upscale Hotel

7.2.1 Market

7.2.2 Volume

7.3 Midscale Hotel

7.3.1 Market

7.3.2 Volume

7.4 Budget & Economy Hotel

7.4.1 Market

7.4.2 Volume

8. Ordering Platform – Spain Hotel Market

8.1 Online Hotel Market

8.2 Offline Hotel Market

9. By Region – Spain Hotel Market

9.1 Barcelona

9.1.1 Number of Rooms

9.1.2 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)

9.1.3 Occupancy Rate

9.1.4 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

9.2 Madrid

9.2.1 Number of Rooms

9.2.2 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)

9.2.3 Occupancy Rate

9.2.4 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

9.3 Gran Canaria

9.3.1 Number of Rooms

9.3.2 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)

9.3.3 Occupancy Rate

9.3.4 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

9.4 Ibiza & Formentera

9.4.1 Number of Rooms

9.4.2 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)

9.4.3 Occupancy Rate

9.4.4 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

9.5 Canary Islands

9.5.1 Number of Rooms

9.5.2 Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)

9.5.3 Occupancy Rate

9.5.4 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Number of Rooms

10. Spain Hotel Ranking by Size 2018

10.1 Chain Groups 2018

10.2 Domestic Chain Groups 2018

10.3 International Chain Groups 2018

11. Mergers and Acquisitions

12. Company Analysis

12.1 Meliá Hotels International

12.1.1 Recent Development or Strategy

12.1.2 Revenue

12.2 Barcelo Hotel Group

12.2.1 Recent Development or Strategy

12.2.2 Revenue

12.3 NH Hotel Group

12.3.1 Recent Development or Strategy

12.3.2 Revenue

12.4 TUI Hotels & Resorts

12.4.1 Recent Development or Strategy

12.4.2 Revenue

12.5 Marriott International

12.5.1 Recent Development or Strategy

12.5.2 Revenue

