TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE REPLACEMENT MARKET, VOLUME, SHARE BY MATERIALS, POSITION, REGION, COMPANIES

In the past few years global transcatheter heart valve replacement market has emerged as one of the best investment sector in the medical device field. Primarily due to more number of patients are opting for surgical and minimally invasive replacements. According to American heart association, valvular diseases are rising at an alarming rate among the geriatric population as they are more susceptible to cardiovascular and other chronic diseases. Transcatheter heart valve is the new invention in the medical field and its getting popular day by day since it has several advantages over open heart surgery. According to Renub Research Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market will be 8 Billion by the end of year 2025.

Factors driving the Transcatheter Heart Valve Market

Transcatheter heart valve is growing very fast and it’s expected to continue growing in future too; adoption of non-invasive technology, awareness regarding significant of transcatheter device, growing per capita disposable income, rising healthcare infrastructure, technology innovation, companies getting fast approval from FDA and CE, older technique of replacing heart valve is getting obsolete, easier to use and less mortality rate over conventional surgical methods etc. Besides, success rate of replacing aortic and mitral heart valve using transcatheter is quite better over traditional approach.

Heart Valve Market Insight

In this report the market is divided into two parts such as transcatheter aortic heart valve replacement and transcatheter mitral heart valve replacement. Transcatheter technology came first in aortic heart valve replacement followed by mitral heart valve replacement. Some important considerations have been taken in the market forecast such as clinical trials, fast approval of product by FDA and CE and effectiveness of transcatheter technology over conventional surgery.

Heart Valve Volume Insight

The number of patients replacing heart valve using transcatheter is increasing rapidly, mainly because of the less mortality rate and less invasive technology. Right now the number of heart valve replacement is quite less as the number of medical technicians and medical professionals who can perform heart valve replacement are small. But as medical professionals and medical technicians will be able to use this technology, the possibility of increasing its number is quite high.

Heart Valve Regional Insight

As transcatheter aortic heart valve replacement came into practice long ago, it is mostly used across developed and developing country, but the transcatheter mitral heart valve replacement is a relatively new technology so it is being used in developed country and few developing country.

Renub Research latest study report "Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market, Volume, Share by Materials (Mechanical Heart Valve and Tissue Heart Valve) Position (Transcather Mitral Valve Replacement and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement), Region (United States, Germany, China, France, Italy, Japan, Spain, United Kingdom, India and Brazil) Companies (Edwards Life sciences Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Asahi Kasei, Medtronics)" provides a detailed and comprehensive insight of the Transcatheter Heart Valve Market.

This report studies the Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Market and Volume from 2 view points by Mechanical Heart Valves and Tissues Heart Valves and further 10 and 2 view points by Region in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve Market (TMVR).

Market & Patient Numbers – Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement

Aortic Valve Replacement

Mitral Valve Replacement

Material – Market & Patient Numbers of TAVR & TMVR

Mechanical Heart Valves

Tissues Heart Valves (Biological)

Region – Market & Patient Numbers of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

United States

Germany

China

France

Italy

Japan

Spain

United Kingdom

India

Brazil

Region – Market & Patient Numbers of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement

Europe

United States

End-User – Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market & Patient Numbers

Hospital Market

Hospital Patient Numbers

Ambulatory Surgery Center Market

Ambulatory Surgery Center Patient Numbers

Company Analysis – All the companies has been analyzed from two points Mergers & Acquisitions and Sales Analysis

Edwards Life sciences Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Asahi Kasei Group

Medtronics

