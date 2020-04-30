UNITED STATES KIDS FOOD AND BEVERAGE MARKET BY CATEGORY (CEREAL, DAIRY FROZEN PRODUCTS, MEALS, SHELF-STABLE, JUICE/FRUIT DRINK, ETC), COMPANIES

United States kids’ food and beverage market is a multi-dollar business. That is why every food & beverage companies want to target the children’s age group. But Kid’s food & beverage market in the United States is a tricky business. In order to get the slice of this market, companies need to pay special thought to both innovation and marketing to catch the attention of tech-savvy millennial parents. Most of the millennial parents were born in affluent homes, were stress was more on involvement rather than winning. They have grown up in the era of the internet, emails, and messages. They are the early adaptors of social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, etc. So to get the attention of millennial parents, companies need to have good marketing, innovative products in place, then only they can develop lifelong dietary and brand loyalty with millennial parents. According to Renub Research United States Kids Food and Beverage Market is expected to be more than USD 58 Billion by 2025.

Companies Covered

Conagra Brands Inc

PepsiCo Inc.

The Kellogg Company

Campbell Soup Company

General Mills Inc

The Hershey Company

These days’ parents are looking for healthy, functional ingredients in kid’s food & beverage that offer nutritional benefits. For example: Juices, which used to be seen as a healthy choice for children, once are now being demonized for their high sugar content. In short, parents are looking for food & beverage, which should be healthy in eating and does not lead to obesity. Millennial parents are very conscious about the food their kids are eating as child obesity is turning up to be a significant problem in the United States.

Renub Research report titled “United States Kids Food and Beverage Market by Category (Beverage, Cereal, Dairy Products, Frozen Foods, Meals, Shelf-Stable, Produce, Snacks, Salty and Sweet, Others), Product (Juice/Fruit Drink, Aseptic (Boxes and Pouches), Juice/Fruit Drink, Other (Bottles, Cans, Cartons etc.), Cheese, Yogurt (Cups, Tubes etc.), Yogurt (Drinks/Dairy based Smoothies), Ice Cream/ Novelties, Chips/Crackers, Fruit Chews/Gummies, Others), Company (Conagra Brands Inc, PepsiCo Inc., The Kellogg Company, Campbell Soup Company, General Mills Inc, The Hershey Company)” provides a complete analysis of United States kids food & beverage market.

By Products: Beverage, Dairy Products and Frozen Foods are top three leading category

In this report, we have done complete assessment of kid’s food and beverage market on the basis of category; Beverage, Cereal, Dairy Products, Frozen Foods, Meals, Shelf-Stable, Produce, Snacks, Salty and Sweet, Others. Beverage, Dairy Products and Frozen Foods are top three leading product category in the United States Kids Food & Beverage market.

By Sub-Products: Yogurt, Ice Cream and Juice products hold the majority share in the United States Kids Food and Beverage Market

In this report, we have shown complete insight of the United States Kids Food & Beverage by products. The covered market by products are; Juice/Fruit Drink, Aseptic (Boxes and Pouches), Juice/Fruit Drink, Other (Bottles, Cans, Cartons etc.), Cheese, Yogurt (Cups, Tubes etc.), Yogurt (Drinks/Dairy based Smoothies), Ice Cream/ Novelties, Chips/Crackers, Fruit Chews/Gummies, Others. Yogurt, Ice Cream and Juice products hold the majority share in the United States Kids Food and Beverage market.

Companies Analysis – Recent Initiatives & Sales

Some of the key players in the United States Kids Food and Beverages market include Conagra Brands Inc, PepsiCo Inc, The Kellogg Company, Campbell Soup Company, General Mills Inc and The Hershey Company.

United States Kids Food and Beverage Market – Product Category

Beverage

Cereal

Dairy Products

Frozen Foods

Meals, Shelf-Stable

Produce

Snacks, Salty and Sweet

Others

United States Kids Food and Beverage Market – Sub-Products

Juice/Fruit Drink, Aseptic (Boxes and Pouches)

Juice/Fruit Drink, Other (Bottles, Cans, Cartons etc.)

Cheese

Yogurt (Cups, Tubes etc.)

Yogurt (Drinks/Dairy based Smoothies)

Ice Cream/ Novelties

Chips/Crackers

Fruit Chews/Gummies

Others

