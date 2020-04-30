Video Analytics Market Report Analysis 2020, In-Depth Assessment, Industry Size, Future Trends, Challenges, Advancements, Verticals & Geographical Analysis till 2025

Video Analytics Market 2020 – 2025 research report includes the SWOT analysis that’s Strengths, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats which provides you complete analysis of competitors, market growth, market share and in addition as CAGR comparison by region The report covers all trends and technologies expected to play a major role in growth of the global Video Analytics Market during the forecast period. It highlights drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market.

Request for Sample Video Analytics Market Report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/494

Video analytics is projected to improve the applications of business intelligence and security surveillance by providing information through real-time video. Furthermore, electronic devices such as mobile and tablet apps make it easy and scalable to stay connected to their required surveillance system when one is away from their business or home. These apps allow users to view live footage or record videos, manage camera settings, and send alert notifications if the system is tampered.

It promptly helps in reducing human risks and time related to providing the alerts and information about the activities. Moreover, video analytics is efficiently replacing the base methods of video management solutions and working on creating a user-friendly for smooth analyzing operations and improve decision making. Moreover, the requirement for fewer investments to assimilate the infrastructure of surveillance and force enterprises to invest in this technology and manage the substantial Return on Investment (ROI).

Major factors responsible for the growth of video analytics market size are enterprises demand the actionable understanding from the video, disadvantages of manual video analysis, investment of government in the developing technologies to augment the reducing prices of equipment of video surveillance and public safety infrastructure. Hike in the adoption rate of Internet of Things (IoT) and big data amongst enterprises, video analytics is majorly driven to upscale the video analytics market in the next coming years.

Browse Complete Report along with Table of [email protected] https://adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/video-analytics-market

Video analytics hold the major driving factor including increasing demand for DIY, and SPY cameras, terrorist attacks, crime activities, and growing implementation of IP Cameras. The industry holds one of the prime opportunity i.e. the Ongoing technological advancements and major exposure in Big data, IoT, and cloud-based services. The violation of privacy is believed to be one of the key factors hindering the video analytics market growth.

Factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the video analytics market are an increase in intensity, the frequency of security breaches and terrorist attacks. In addition, increase in demand for investments by government, developed security arrangements, in U.K and U.S in the developing technologies to expand the introduction of automation, public safety infrastructure and the value for the understandable information are the factors that are flourishing the growth of video analytics market during the forecast period. Installing video surveillance cameras in public places like railway stations, shopping malls, hypermarkets, airports, hospitals and hotels the world participate in the video analytics market growth.

Market Segmentation of the Global Video Analytics Market

The global video analytics market is segmented into several classifications including deployment, verticals, applications, types, and region. Based on the deployment the global video analytics market is categorized by cloud and on-premises. Furthermore, on the basis of verticals the global video analytics industry is fragmented into city surveillance, BFSI, education, critical infrastructure, manufacturing, entertainment & hospitality, consumer goods & retail, border security & defense, transportation, traffic management, and others. Based on the application, the global video analytics market is divided into intrusion management, traffic monitoring, facial recognition, crowd counting, automatic number plate recognition, and others. On the basis of type the global video analytics market is classified into services and software. Discussing the regional view, the global video analytics market is widely range to Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Players

Global video analytics market leaders are Axis Communications, International Business Machines Corporation, Genetec Inc., Aventura Tcehnologies Inc., Allgovision Technologies Pvt. Ltd and more.

Make an Enquire before Buying This Research [email protected] https://adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/494

Some Major Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Video Analytics Market Overview, By Component

Chapter 5. Global Video Analytics Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

What’s driving the Video analytics Market Size Analyst Commentary for Research Report?

The giant players of the global video analytics market such as Axis Communications (Europe), Aimetis (US), Ipsotek (Europe), Gorilla Technology (APAC), i2V (APAC), Digital Barriers (Europe), KiwiSecurity (Europe), Intelligent Security Systems (US), DELOPT (APAC), BriefCam (US), Viseum (Europe), Viseum (Europe), Honeywell (US), Agent Vi (US), AllGoVision (APAC), iOmniscient (APAC), Qognify (US), IntelliVision (US), Genetec (US), intuVision (US), PureTech Systems (US), Avigilon (US), Verint (US), Aventura (US), 3VR (US), Cisco Systems (US), IBM (US) are investing a huge amount to introduce new advancements and technology in the video analytics industry. Demand for video analytics is anticipated to fuel the video analytics market by several factors like low costs, flexibility, agility, and security.

The research methodology is generally used to anticipate and forecast the video analytics market with initiating capturing the data on key vendor revenue through secondary research, such as Information System Security Association, and Associations of Financial Professional. Moreover, vendor offerings are prioritized to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall market size of the global market from the revenue of the key players in the market. However, arriving at the overall market size, the total market was divided into several segments and sub-segments. These segments are verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key people, such as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Vice Presidents (VPs), directors, and executives.

About Adroit Market Research:

Adroit Market Research provide quantified B2B research on numerous opportunistic markets, and offer customized research reports, consulting services, and syndicate research reports. We assist our clients to strategize business decisions and attain sustainable growth in their respective domain. Additionally, we support them with their revenue planning, marketing strategies, and assist them to make decisions before the competition so that they remain ahead of the curve.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.