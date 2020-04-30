Virtual Classroom Market Know Technology Exploding in Popularity HTC Corporation, SAMSUNG, Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Barco, LG Electronics., Electa Communications Ltd., SkyPrep Inc., Impero Software and More

Virtual Classroom Market business report comprises of most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. A systematic investment analysis is also underlined in this industry analysis report which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. This market report contains the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2020-2027. All statistical and numerical data included in the report is characterized with the help of graphs and charts which makes it easy to understand the facts and figures.

Global virtual classroom market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 31.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.31% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for connected devices is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence for personalized learning experiences is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in AR/VR technologies is another factor driving the market

Market Restraints:

Less availability of resources and base in the industries is restraining the growth of this market

High price of the AR/VR devices is another factor restraining the market

Global virtual classroom market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of virtual classroom market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the virtual classroom market are Saba Software, Google, Blackboard Inc., Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Dell, Oracle, HTC Corporation, SAMSUNG, Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Barco, LG Electronics., Electa Communications Ltd., SkyPrep Inc., Impero Software (UK), WizIQ Inc., BigBlueButton, Digital Samba SL., TutorRoom, Veative Labs, EON Reality Inc, Virtually Live., Foxconn Electronics Inc.

