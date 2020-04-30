White Goods  Market Outlook, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast | Whirlpool, Morphy Richards, LG Electronics, Havells, SAMSUNG, Philips, Panasonic, Hitachi and others

The white goods market is a highly concentrated market which includes key players and local players. The market has witnessed increased various strategic developments owing to favorable market scenario. The market has a prominent growth in upcoming years due to the growing demand of white goods in household appliances industry due to rising number of advanced models of products. Due to their increased use in residential, commercial or industrial areas compared to all the other equipment having wide applications in the field of maintenance of temperature inside a room, heating and cooling equipment are dominating the white goods market.

Global white goods market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Whirlpool Corporation,

Johnson Controls,

IFB Industries,

Samsung,

LG Electronics,

Panasonic Corporation,

Symphony Limited,

Blue Star Limited,

In April 2019, Godrej Appliances launched its unique lifestyle product, QUBE that has an advanced solid state electronic cooling green technology built. With the launch of this product, the company becomes the first brand that has launched this revolutionary technology.

In February 2019, Samsung has launched the first signage products featuring the unmatched picture quality of QLED 8K at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019 in Amsterdam. This would be beneficial for the company as it is the latest technologically upgraded digital signage would attract businesses as it has highest resolution with Artificial Intelligence (AI) upscaling technology.

In January 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation developed an autonomous platform that will enable networked smart appliances to utilize their sensors without using internet connection or cloud computing. The development enables all the appliances to collaborate with each other.

Primary Respondents: key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, Market Intelligence Managers, National Sales Managers and industry consultants.

By Type (Cleaning Equipment, Preservation & Cooking Equipment, Heating & Cooling Equipment, Sewing Machines and Others),

By End-User (Household, Drycleaners & Cleaning Agencies, Hospitality Industry, Hospitals & Clinics and Others),

During the first survey, we interviewed various key sources of supply and demand to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to White Goods report. Key supply sources include key industry participants, subject matter specialists from key companies, and consultants from several major companies and organizations active in the White Goods market.

The second study was conducted to obtain key information on the supply chain of the White Goods industry, the market’s currency chain, pools of major companies, and market segmentation, with the lowest level, geographical market, and technology-oriented perspectives. Secondary data was collected and analyzed to reach the total White Goods market size, which was verified by the first survey.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled in White Goods market are Whirlpool Corporation, Johnson Controls, IFB Industries, Samsung, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Symphony Limited, Blue Star Limited, ARÇELİK A.Ş., Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., AB Electrolux, Hitachi, Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Haier Inc., Midea Group, Siemens, TCL Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GMBH, The MiddleBy Corporation and among others.

