WORLDWIDE MAJOR MOBILE PHONE MARKET OVERVIEW 2020: APPLE, HUAWEI, LENOVO, LG, OPPO, SAMSUNG, TCL, VIVO, XIAOMI, ZTE

Global mobile phone market volume grew sequentially but declined year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019, reaching 465 million units. Of the total mobile phones shipped, 377.6 million were smartphones, up 1.2% year-on-year. The slight year-on-year growth is mainly attributed to two major factors. First, the rebound in shipments from the Chinese market since the second quarter of 2019. Second, the market growth in the Indian market has been driven by the rollout of more Android phones featuring high cost-performance ratios. Samsung ranked first in terms of shipment volume in the third quarter of 2019 to 78.3 million, up 8.3% year-on-year while Huawei shipped a total of 66.6 million smartphones, with a whopping growth of 29.1%. Apple ranked the third and shipped 46.2 million iPhones, followed by Xiaomi which shipped 32.06 million phones in the same quarter. Shipment volume of the global mobile phone industry is anticipated to have reached 48.2 million units, up 1.8% year-on-year, while global smartphone industry is to reach 384.1 million units, up 3.2% year-on-year.

Companies covered

Apple, Huawei, Lenovo, LG, Oppo, Samsung, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi, ZTE

List of Topics

This research report presents worldwide mobile phone shipment volume forecast and recent quarter review of major mobile phone vendors’ performance.

The report includes major vendors’ shipment volume and growth, shipment revenue and growth, operating profit, and ASP.

Table of Contents

Worldwide Mobile Phone Shipment Volume, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Volume, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Volume Share, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Volume Year over Year Growth Rate, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Volume Quarter on Quarter Growth Rate, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Revenue, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Revenue Year over Year Growth Rate, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Revenue Quarter on Quarter Growth Rate, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019

Major Smartphone Vendor Shipment Volume, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020

Major Smartphone Vendor Shipment Volume Share, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020

Major Smartphone Vendor Shipment Volume Year over Year Growth Rate, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020

Major Smartphone Vendor Shipment Volume Quarter on Quarter Growth Rate, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Operating Profit Margin, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019

Major Mobile Phone Vendor ASP, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019

Research Scope & Definitions

